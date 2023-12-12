In this new episode of Recensito, our Maurizio presents you with the latest news from Tucano Urbano in terms of heated clothing: neck warmers, gloves, vests, saddle covers, nothing is missing to best face this winter

December 12, 2023

In this new episode of Reviewed let’s talk about clothing and specifically products Urban Toucan of the line Warm: these are articles warm up electronically and ideal for tackling the winter season in the best possible way. Heated clothing is in fact increasingly appreciated by motorcyclists and Tucano Urbano really offers a lot of choice in this particular segment of winter products.

In the cold season, more and more motorcyclists find it difficult to give up a nice ride on the weekends, but also motorcyclists or scooter riders who use their two-wheelers to commute from home to work throughout the year are looking for every possible solution to avoid feeling the cold. For them, directly from the Moto.it editorial team Maurizio Vettor shows you in detail all the products capable of guaranteeing nice warmth even on the coldest days.

Let’s start with neck warmeris called NECKWARM and thanks to a power bank to be purchased separately it allows you to stay nice and warm in the entire neck and cervical area, but of course gloves cannot be missing, in two different models: the glove SEPPIAWARM and the glove HYDROWARM HYDROSCUD, also equipped with rechargeable batteries to power the heating units. Let’s continue with the gilet TOPWARMthe lumbar heating belt CINTUKAWARMand the seat cover COOLWARMthe latter to guarantee a seat that is always warm even in the cold of winter.

In this video, discover the prices and considerations for each individual item and, if you have any doubts or concerns, don’t hesitate to write to us! we will answer with pleasure. See you on the motorbike, warm, protected and well informed!