Tsunami waves as high as 40 cm were seen on the Japanese island of Hachijojima, about 290 km south of Tokyo, after a large-scale earthquake rocked the Philippines. Photo/Illustration

TOKYO – Wave tsunami 40 cm high was seen on Hachijojima Island Japan about 290 km south of Tokyo, after earthquake with quite a large scale shaking Filipina . This was reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency earlier on Sunday (3/12/2023) warned that wave heights could reach one meter.

Japanese news agency NHK said tsunami waves as high as 1 meter were expected to reach Japan’s southwestern coast at 01:30 Sunday morning local time as quoted by Al Jazeera.

An earthquake measuring at least 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, triggering evacuation orders in parts of the country and Japan’s southwestern coast.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), an earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 63 km, while the United States Geographic Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale and a depth of 32 km and said the earthquake occurred at 22:37 local time. .

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday evening said the wave could hit the Philippines at midnight local time and continue for hours although there were no initial reports of significant wave damage at that time.

The United States (US) Tsunami Warning System initially said there could be waves as high as 3 meters above normal high tide levels on some parts of the Philippine coast. It then said there was no risk of a tsunami.

“Based on all available data, … the threat of a tsunami due to this earthquake has now passed,” he said.

Phivolcs said people living near the coast in Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces should immediately evacuate or move further inland.