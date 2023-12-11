The firmness with which the Taiwanese company TSMC leads the integrated circuit manufacturing industry is beyond doubt. Its market share is around 54%, while that of Intel and Samsung, which are its most advantaged competitors, flirt with a much more modest 17% for both. It will be difficult for these last two companies to reduce the distance that separates them from TSMC, but both have openly declared their intention to have the best integration technology on the market in the medium term.

Samsung plans to introduce large-scale manufacturing of chips using its 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology in 2025, and in 2027 it aims to start the production of 1.4nm GAA integrated circuits. And Intel plans to have the best transistors and the most advanced photolithography in the industry by 2025. This is at least what Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of this American company, defended during the interview he gave to The Wall Street Journal at the end of October. of 2022.

There is no doubt about one thing: Intel and Samsung are getting their act together. Both are determined to grow and reduce the distance that separates them from TSMC, but it is evident that the latter company is not going to remain impassive while its two competitors put all their effort into the mix. There is too much at stake: nothing less than a market of 500 billion dollars according to the Financial Times newspaper. And the company that consolidates its 2nm lithography first will master it and be able to get a good slice of this very appetizing pie.

It is not enough to have the most advanced lithography

Before moving forward, it is worth making a brief note: nanometers no longer faithfully describe the length of logic gates or other physical parameters, such as the distance between transistors. Each chip manufacturer handles them very freely, which prevents users from directly comparing the lithographs they try to “sell” us. For this reason, they are nothing more than a marketing trick useful only to identify the sophistication of an integration technology. This is all.

It is crucial for semiconductor manufacturers to optimize the per-wafer yield of their most advanced lithography

Having said that, there is something else very important that we are interested in taking into account: neither TSMC, nor Intel, nor Samsung will be enough to reach 2 nm first. Initiating the first large-scale manufacturing of integrated circuits using this lithography will be important, but it will be even more important. optimize performance per wafer of this integration technology. What is happening to TSMC and Samsung with their 3nm processes reminds us how important this parameter is. And when 2 nm photolithography arrives it will be at least to the same extent.

And some South Korean media, such as Chosen Biz, claim that Samsung and TSMC’s problems with 3nm lithography persist, which is why both companies are having difficulty taking the performance of this node beyond 60%. They need it to be at least 70% to ensure profitability and attract more customers, and, as we can imagine, throwing away useless 3nm chips causes the price of those that work correctly to increase. Be that as it may, there is no doubt about one thing: 2 nm will make the difference when the performance per wafer of this lithography is truly up to par.

