In the current situation of tension between China and Taiwan, the most prudent strategy for TSMC, the largest chip manufacturer on the planet, is none other than to expand and set up some of its cutting-edge lithography nodes. beyond the borders of their homeland. The 10 billion euro plant that will presumably be housed in the state of Saxony (Germany) will be important in the future, and the factory it is already equipping in Arizona (USA) will also be crucial. However, TSMC is not doing as it had anticipated in the country led by Joe Biden.

Those responsible for the state-of-the-art plant being developed in Arizona are having a hard time finding the qualified personnel they need. So much so, in fact, that the sources who have given visibility to this information assure that frustration has taken over. And it seems to have done so because this personnel deficit has caused TSMC to be forced to delay the start of production of mature chips at this plant by one year, dating this moment to 2025.

Morris Chang, the founder of TSMC, predicted that his company’s plants in the United States would suffer, and that is exactly what is happening right now. This executive has highlighted on several occasions what for him is the fundamental ingredient that has led both TSMC and other Japanese and South Korean chip manufacturers to success: their work culture. The US does not have this in its favor. And presumably neither does Germany, although it seems that this Taiwanese company has found the formula it needs to make its future plant in Saxony work like a Swiss watch.

TSMC is determined to export Taiwan’s work culture

According to Fortune, this company has gained a reputation for upholding a “brutal” corporate culture, and many American workers are apparently intimidated by this philosophy. Some former employees in the US say that 12-hour work days and weekend shifts are very common. “At TSMC everything is obedience. It is not prepared for America,” says one of its engineers without revealing his identity. We can be sure of one thing: this Taiwanese company is not willing to have the same problems in Germany.

Some Asian media, such as DigiTimes, have maintained for weeks that the TSMC plant in Germany was in danger

In recent weeks, in addition, DigiTimes and other Asian media have maintained that the semiconductor manufacturing plant planned by TSMC and the German Government was in danger due to the economic crisis in which this Central European country is immersed, the high price of its energy , the obvious cultural differences between Germany and Japan, and also by the shortage of labour and, as we have seen, because of the challenges it poses from the point of view of human resources. However, again according to DigiTimes, the project continues, although this medium assures that TSMC executives have made a very peculiar decision.

Usually when a multinational starts a subsidiary in another country, it allocates some relevant positions to trusted employees who usually come from their country of origin. However, in Germany TSMC plans to go much further. And it has opened a student recruitment process in Taiwan that seeks to select a part of the staff that will work in the new plant in Saxony. It is also recruiting international students in Germany, but it is clear that having a significant proportion of Taiwanese staff in this European country represents an effective way to export its work culture, as well as deal with the challenges that the Saxony factory will pose in the field of human resources.

