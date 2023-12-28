3nm integrated circuits are giving TSMC and Samsung a lot of headaches. These two companies began mass production of semiconductors using this integration technology in 2022, and although they have been manufacturing chips in this node for many months now, we have solid clues that invite us to conclude that they are still have not reached yield per wafer that they need to ensure the profitability of this process.

The ideal is for a consolidated integration technology to achieve a yield per wafer of at least 70%, and just three months ago, at the beginning of October, several South Korean media reported that Samsung and TSMC's problems with 3nm lithography persisted. . According to Chosen Biz, both companies were having very serious problems taking the performance of their 3nm nodes beyond 60%. And under these conditions, responding to customer demand is essentially impossible.

This is TSMC's goal: 100,000 wafers per month in 2024

Under normal conditions, the extra cost derived from a performance per wafer lower than the optimal value is assumed by the clients of the semiconductor manufacturers, but if we stick to the relationship between TSMC and its best client, the panorama changes radically. In 2022 23% of income of this Taiwanese company came from Apple, which has allowed the company led by Tim Cook to force TSMC to assume the cost of the cores of each 3 nm wafer that do not work correctly.

The difficulties that TSMC is having in manufacturing the 3nm chips it needs are preventing it from responding to the needs of its customers

It is evident that TSMC is interested in not prolonging this situation much longer. And it interests you for two fundamental reasons. The first is that its economic performance is lower if it is forced to assume the extra cost that comes with a yield per wafer of less than 70%. And the second reason is that the difficulties it is having in manufacturing the 3nm chips it needs are preventing it from responding to the needs of its customers, among whom are, in addition to Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, MediaTek or Qualcomm.

According to DigiTimes Asia, TSMC has proposed increasing its 3nm wafer manufacturing capacity to 100,000 units per month during 2024. In theory, this is the amount it must reach to ensure the profitability of this integration technology while maintaining its current performance per wafer. , which is presumably somewhat less than 70%. The problem is that, according to this Asian media, Taiwan supply chain analysts They suspect that he is not going to get it. And if this is the case, the only TSMC customer that is guaranteed to deliver the 3nm chips it needs is Apple. The others, no matter how important they are, will have to cross their fingers.

