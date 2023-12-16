Christmas is synonymous with celebration, but it can also be a time of excess, especially when it comes to alcohol consumption. However, a study reveals a simple and effective strategy to moderate the intake of alcoholic beverages during these holidays.

Alcohol, although a common guest on our tables during the holidays, carries with it risks that we often overlook. Researchers at The George Institute for Global Health have found a formula that could change the way we drink.

Combine the sample of the risk associated with the habit of counting each drink consumed. This two-pronged approach, highlighted in a 2021 study published in Science Direct, turned out to be particularly effective.

Participants who were informed about the dangers of alcohol and at the same time encouraged to keep track of their drinks, showed a significant reduction in their consumption.

Watch videos about the development of cancer due to alcoholism and after drinking

Among the various combinations tested in the study, one stood out notably. A television advertisement linking alcohol to cancer, complemented by the suggestion to count drinks.

It proved to be especially effective compared to a control group. This strategy was shown not only to be effective in encouraging participants to reduce their consumption, but also in achieving a real decrease in the amount of alcohol ingested.

Let's visualize a practical example: at a Christmas dinner, being aware that every glass of wine or beer counts, we could choose to read an article like this or watch the video below, then Keep track of each glass of wine or beer to be aware of what we drink.

It is important to mention that the study focused on a demographically representative sample of the Australian population. Although the results are promising, they may vary in different cultural and geographic contexts.

With Christmas dinners approaching, this method could be a valuable tool. It is not about completely eliminating alcohol from our celebrations, but about enjoying it in a conscious and healthy way. Let us remember that, according to the World Health Organization, alcohol consumption is related to a significant percentage of premature deaths worldwide.

Thus, If you want to moderate your alcohol consumption at Christmas dinners, consider the strategy of being informed about health risks and keeping track of your drinks. This approach could make a big difference in your well-being this holiday season and beyond.