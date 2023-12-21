Suara.com – The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, asked the Indonesian U-20 National Team to make the best use of the opportunity while undergoing training camp (TC), aka training camp in Qatar, specifically at the Aspire Academy.

A total of 26 players who have been called by the coach of the Indonesian U-20 National Team, Indra Sjafri, left for Qatar this Thursday (21/12) evening to undergo TC in the Middle Eastern country for approximately one week.

“Have fun training in Qatar, Aspire Academy, the best academy in the world, focus and hone yourself. Hone your skills in preparation for the 2024 AFF U-19 Cup and 2025 U-20 Asian Cup, and 2025 U-20 World Cup,” said the Chief Executive Nusantara Open 2023, Fary Djemi while delivering Prabowo Subianto's message at the Garudayaksa Academy Field, Bekasi, Thursday (21/12).

The 72 year old man believes that in the hands of Indra Sjafri, the U-20 Indonesian National Team will get its best game.

Indonesian U-20 National Team coach, Indra Sjafri. (pssi.org)

Moreover, the TC in Qatar is also the initial preparation for the Indonesian U-20 National Team to fulfill its big target of competing in the upcoming 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile.

“I believe this opportunity will be golden in the hands of coach Indra Sjafri. Make the most of this opportunity. Farewell to the U-20 national team to Aspire Academy Qatar,” he said.