The fourth debate between the main candidates in the Republican primaries for the US presidency in view of the 2024 elections took place on Wednesday in Alabama. As on previous occasions, this time too Donald Trump was not there: the former president and favorite candidate he refuses to participate in the debates and has asked the Party several times to cancel them on the grounds that no other candidate can exceed his approval ratings. According to the most recent polls, Trump is at almost 60 percent: his challenger who has established himself the most so far, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, would have only 12.7 percent of the vote.

In addition to DeSantis, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took part in the fourth debate. Among them, only Christie, whose campaign was based on an anti-Trump strategy, directly attacked the former president. He said he would use a new office to persecute his political rivals, which Trump himself did not rule out doing during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, and called him a “dictator” and an “angry, rancorous man.”

The other candidates, however, were rather moderate in speaking about Trump, although for each of them the former president is their main rival, and they were evasive with respect to the invitations to criticize him from the debate moderators. Usually the winning candidates in party primaries choose their vice presidential candidate among others, and given Trump’s great consensus among Republican Party voters it is easy to understand what his challengers’ caution depends on. Christie explicitly mentioned this, saying that the other participants in the debate do not criticize Trump because “they have future aspirations.”

DeSantis simply said that Trump is too old to be president again – he will be 78 when the presidential election is held; President Joe Biden, by comparison, will be about to turn 82. Haley partially criticized Trump’s policies regarding China and the management of migrants, saying that the former president did not keep his promise to make Mexico pay for the wall to prevent it from enter the United States. Ramaswamy, on the other hand, refused to criticize Trump and even defended the perpetrators of the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021, proposing some conspiracy theories in his arguments.

The four participants attacked each other above all and especially in the first part of the debate the attacks were aimed in particular at Haley, whose consensus has increased slightly recently.

The Republican primaries will begin in January with the Iowa caucuses, and will serve to choose the party’s candidate for the United States presidential elections on November 5, 2024. The Democratic primaries will instead begin in January, but it is practically certain that the candidate it will be President Joe Biden. According to polls, Trump’s strategic choice not to take part in the debates is working: his absence has had no repercussions so far.