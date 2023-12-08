Lawyers for former US President Donald Trump have asked federal judge Tanya Chutkan for a pause in the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress case, in which Trump is charged with attempting to subvert the election results presidential elections in 2020. In particular, they appealed against the judge’s refusal to grant immunity to Trump: their argument was that he was entitled to it because technically the events had occurred when he was still president.

The request is part of a strategy aimed at demonstrating that Trump cannot be indicted, or in any case at preventing the trial from being held within the scheduled time, with the aim of complicating it or, hopefully, delaying it until after a possible victory for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is federally indicted on charges of attempting to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election, with the aim of remaining in office despite the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the current president. He has so far pleaded not guilty to all four counts he was indicted on, including conspiring against the United States and against citizens’ rights. Last week the judge denied the immunity requested by his lawyers, who argued he could not be tried for alleged crimes committed while he was still in office as president.

Trump’s lawyers also argued that he could not be indicted also due to the so-called “double judgment” principle, according to which a person cannot be accused of the same crime twice: their thesis is that the former president cannot be tried at the federal level because he had already been acquitted in the impeachment trial for the events of January 6th.

The judge had said that neither the law, nor the Constitution or the history of the United States indicates that the president should not be subject to the federal criminal code. Todd Blanche, one of the lawyers, said that after Trump’s appeal request a recess period should be “mandatory and automatic.” The trial is expected to begin in March.

Some jurists interviewed by the Washington Post explained that since Trump has appealed Chutkan’s decision, the case will not be able to proceed until the Court of Appeals decides whether to consider his lawyers’ request. If the court refuses to hear it, it could take weeks for the trial to begin. However, if he accepted it, but Trump were to lose, it is expected that he would challenge the ruling again by taking the case to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the country, which is made up of three progressive and six conservative oriented members, three of which were appointed by Trump himself.

In short, whether the attempt to postpone the trial will be successful will depend on the speed with which the Court of Appeal decides to take the case into consideration or, possibly, on the possibility that it will end up in the Supreme Court. According to the New York Times, Trump’s lawyers would aim to have the trial begin at least in July, the month in which the Republican Party Convention will be held in Milwaukee, during which the party’s presidential candidate will be officially announced: barring major upheavals it will be Trump himself.

However, if Trump manages to postpone the trial until after the November elections and wins, he could simply ask the attorney general to drop the charges. But even if he manages to delay it until the summer, he would still complicate the federal judge’s position, in the heat of the election campaign.

Last March, Donald Trump became the first former US president to face a criminal trial in the country’s history, and he is currently indicted in four cases. The first is the proceeding initiated by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office for a payment in favor of the porn film actress Stormy Daniels, while the second concerns the accusation of having kept some confidential government documents in her villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida . The third indictment, the most serious and the one that provides for the heaviest maximum penalties, is precisely the federal one which concerns the attack on Congress in January 2021 and the attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections, won by the Democrat Joe Biden .

Trump is also indicted in Georgia on charges of attempting to subvert the official results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, in order to overturn the overall result of the election.

