With the Juventus Wall he only lacked success in the Champions League, as captain of Italy he also won the 2020 European Championship. All the stages of a monumental career

Another defense professor, to put it in Mourinho’s words, has said enough. Giorgio Chiellini’s journey was long and legendary. It started at 16 and ended at 39. From Livorno to Los Angeles, with seventeen seasons in Turin in between. A showcase to be envied: an Under 19 European Championship, 9 consecutive championships with Juventus, Euro 2020 won as captain of Italy, the MLS won in the USA and a master’s degree in economics. More than just a player or a great defender, a living monument. Even better person, good guy from his first appearance in number 561 with the black and white shirt (third black and white in history after Buffon 685 and Del Piero 705).