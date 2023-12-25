Suara.com – Large vehicles such as trucks and buses are prohibited from passing along the main route of Puncak Cianjur to anticipate total traffic jams due to the high volume of vehicles during the Christmas and New Year 2024 holidays.

Cianjur Police Chief AKBP Aszhari Kurniawan said that the ban had been in effect for the last three days, only trucks loaded with food and oil and gas fuel could pass during the year-end long holiday.

“Vehicles with three axles or more are prohibited from passing along the Puncak Cianjur main route, to avoid total traffic jams, especially on the Puncak Cipanas Route, this prohibition is valid until January 2 2024,” said Aszhari in Cianjur, Monday (25/12/2023).

Trucks and buses will be directed to a number of alternative routes to Jonggol and Sukabumi during the long holiday, so as to reduce the occurrence of long queues of vehicles along the main Cianjur route, especially in the Puncak area which has experienced an increase in vehicle volume.

He said that his party had noted that since the last two days, the volume of vehicles passing on the main Cianjur route had increased by 100 percent compared to normal days. The vehicle's destination was tourist attractions in the Puncak-Cipanas area, hotels and restaurants, so there were queues at a number of points.

“Queues of vehicles at slow speeds can be seen at points prone to traffic jams such as the Hanjawar T-junction, Cibodas Botanical Gardens, Cipanas Market and Jalan Raya Pasekon where there are many hotels and restaurants, the volume of vehicles entering the Cianjur area is around 200 thousand vehicles,” he said.

To anticipate total traffic jams due to the high volume of vehicles passing through, his party alerted more than 400 joint personnel on duty at dozens of Christmas pump posts.

“We have placed two traffic jam teams along the main Cianjur route, such as in the Puncak area and Jalan Raya Bandung-Cianjur, as an effort to anticipate total traffic jams during the long Christmas and New Year holidays,” he said.

He said that his party asked motorists passing on the main Cianjur route to continue to obey traffic rules and listen to recommendations from officers to avoid long queues of vehicles or complete traffic jams in both directions towards Bogor or vice versa towards Cianjur. (Between)