This patch has been recently published and is related to one of the most notable titles in the catalog available on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Trombone Champ. Apparently, this published post allows us to know details related to its new update, now available.

After its recent debut on Switch, Trombone Champ has received a new update, version 1.25A. The update includes the following new features.

News in Trombone Champ

The notable changes are these:

New content:

Added two new Christmas songs: “O Christmas Tree” and “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen!” Introduced an achievement panel on the home screen after unlocking at least one achievement. These are just for fun and reflect achievements like those on Steam, they do not affect gameplay. Challenge for players: If you manage to unlock all the achievements, sharing a screenshot is encouraged.

Improvements:

A “New High Score” icon is now displayed during gameplay if you beat your previous score. If you play an entire song without missing a combo, “Perfect” will be displayed on the score screen and you will receive more points. Various optimization settings implemented.

Error correction:

Several minor corrections in the translation of Trombone Champ. Fixed an issue with the character’s hands when starting a song. Corrections in the lyrics of “Himno Nacional Brasileiro”. Fixes for cards to display with the correct English font. Various additional minor adjustments and fixes.

Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

