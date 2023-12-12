More power, more torque, a more comfortable and padded saddle: these are the main innovations for 2024. Just pull two gears to realize that something has really changed. Same fluidity at low revs, but character that changes significantly from 6,000 rpm, with a decisive push that becomes powerful from 8,000 up to the limiter, set at 10,000 rpm. With the minimum at 1,300 rpm, it is possible to go down to just 1,500 rpm and the thrust is already fluid, then it becomes regular from 2,000 rpm and it is pleasant to be rocked from 4,000 to 6,000 rpm. In short, there’s plenty for travelling, relaxing or shooting with a knife between your teeth and, honestly, the latter was the only flaw of the old Tiger 900, which stopped at 95 HP (now we’re at 108).

It also improves comfort, with the most padded and high saddle (1 centimeter more) which brings the seat of the GT Pro to 820-840 mm (adjustable to two heights) and that of the Rally Pro to 860-880 mm, both 10 mm higher than before. The line of the saddle is therefore now more linear, flat and this improves comfort also due to the possibility of easily moving the body longitudinally. In riding we find the GT and Rally we know, with a more reactive and fun behavior in the tight mixed for the GT, thanks to its 19″ front wheel and the Marzocchi fork with 180m mm of travel (170 mm for the controlled rear mono electronic). More pitching for the Rally, which travels high on its long travel Showas (240/230 mm) and with that 21″ front that slows down direction changes, but gives a lot of roundness and fluidity when entering corners. More sportiness for the GT Pro, more comfort and off-road capabilities for the Rally Pro. The bumps in the road on the latter are not really noticeable, also due to the soft calibration of the tire and the great smoothness of both suspensions. The gearbox is simply perfect, very quick to engage, with short travel and impeccable operation of the electronics even when downshifting. Few vibrations up to 6,000 rpm (considering that in sixth gear at 130 km/h we are at around 5,200 rpm, not bad from a travel perspective), while they become more present and annoying on the handlebars, footpegs and partly also on the saddle, from 6,500-6,800 rpm , speed above which you travel when shooting in guided mixed. In this warm Malaga at the gates of winter, with its 26 °C, we were also able to verify the heat transmitted by the English three-cylinder, which is lower than that of the old 800 (with the 900, a step was taken in 2020 important), but you continue to feel hot air hitting your knees and it will certainly be even more noticeable in the height of summer.