Beautiful, sharp like few others around the curves and with an engaging engine (even with a nice full sound), the little English street fighter is one of the most popular in its segment. With the arrival of the new version, the Euro4 version becomes a used vehicle for those who want an effective motorbike, quick in city traffic and with reliable mechanics. It doesn't seem to have any defects, or maybe it does: the prices are quite high

What a bike! Since it was born from the ashes of the Daytona sports car in 2007the Street Triple has earned the respect of its rivals and the consideration of all the geeks who love medium-sized streetfighters. And with what we could define as the new generation, born with the 675 my 2013, on more than one occasion it has earned the scepter of the best in its segment, competing for the podium with its most bitter rival, the KTM Duke (790 first , 890 then). Getting to the heart of our article, the 2017-2019 Euro4 model was the reference of its categoryso much so that in our comparisons of that three-year period it was a “piece above” its direct competitors, from the Ducati Monster 821 to the Kawasaki Z900, from MV Agusta to the Yamaha MT-09, just to name the most high-sounding ones.

And without a doubt the Euro4 version is an interesting model to take into consideration if you are looking for an intriguing naked from an aesthetic, performance and dynamic point of view. Yes, all this, given that the Street Triple manages to convince in all three items. Plus she is physically compact, light and can touch the ground well with her feet without being giants. Perhaps it is for all these qualities that the little English pest keeps its prices quite high: if you look for a 765 R from the first year, 2017 to be clear, the prices easily fluctuate between 5,000 and 6,000 euros (new, it cost 10,450 euros top ). A fair number of “R” and of the meaner “RS” (123 HP compared to 113 of the R) have been sold and among the used examples the examples range from many to little exploited (with mileages ranging between 15 and 25 thousand) and others who have traveled much further. But this is a fact that should not cause anxiety when evaluating which motorbike to take into consideration and which not to.

The ones who make the difference, as always, are there goodness and timing of coupons that have been carried out (always check the booklet, preferring those with certification from authorized Triumph workshops), in addition to the care that the owner has taken towards his motorbike and the absence of objective damage to the bodywork caused by possible slips or even trivial falls while standing still. Having verified that there is no trace of the latter, during the examination of the chosen specimen some attention must certainly be paid in evaluating the fluidity of steering movement (a few too many wheelies could ruin the bearings) and in the state of the final transmission. If the chain or sprocket is damaged and the motorbike does not have many km, then the owner has not taken care of it properly. The chain of a Street Triple can easily travel 30,000 km without failure, but if it is not cleaned and lubricated every 1,000 km, or immediately after a downpour or washing under the pressure washer, it will tend to wear out more quickly. The behavior of the clutch should also be checked. Reading about the Street Triple 765 online, it is clear how much the bike is loved by its owners, and how solid and reliable it is. We found no complaints regarding the powertrain or the quality of the finishes, while someone vented against the “goodness” of the standard pads which cause the braking system to “whistle”. One thing we understood is that, despite being a geek's bikeit is not “botched” as happens on others in the same category. The reason, always reading the evaluations of the “triplers” here and there, is that the bike already has a lot of aesthetic personality and complete standard equipment: the single-seater tail is removable, the footrests are beautiful, there is a bad fairing (even if not really protective at all) and there is no lack of ABS, Traction Control, 4 maps, while on the 765 RS there are additionally the tip under the engine, the Brembo monobloc calipers, the Öhlins monoblock, 5 maps and the mirrors on the ends of the handlebars which look very cafe racer.

There is also a third version of the Street Triple 765 my 2017-2019, the “S”. Of the three, it is the entry level version, with a price – at the time – 1,300 euros lower, justified by a less powerful engine (113 instead of the 118 of the R) and less rich equipment. Well, so few of this “S” have been sold that you'll have to take days off to find one, outclassed by the R and, even more so, by the highly sought after RS.