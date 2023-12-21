Friday the big match in group A of Serie C: a summary of the life of Paròn, who was born and died in Trieste, but became great as a coach in Veneto

The stadium where the game will be played bears his name, the scheduled match summarizes his life. Triestina-Padova (Friday, 8.45pm), big match in group A of Serie C, third against second, Serie B as the objective for both, it is Nereo Rocco's match, and it couldn't be otherwise. Rocco – “de profession bel zovine” as he used to say – was born in Trieste on 12 May 1912 (he was born Rock, his father's Austrian surname and would only become Rocco in 1925) and ended his earthly transition on 20 February 1912. 1979, in Padua he established himself as a coach, in the second half of the 1950s when his name began to circulate throughout Italy. Son of the butcher Giusto – Nereo also worked as a boy as a boy, helping out his father “with the white crossbar” – he grew up in the “Rion del Re” of Trieste in a wealthy environment (the Rocco family supplied all the company's ships with meat of Lloyd), his career as a footballer was practically entirely spent in the nine years (1928-1937) with the Union. He later made two more in Padova in Serie B before the Second World War.