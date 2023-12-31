“Ready, Mino? Do you remember when you bought a Triumph Trident in 1969?”. Agostini remembers it well, it goes without saying, just as as a rider he remembered the reports and references of every bike on every circuit, from one year to the next. We don't have time to tell him that we found this curious photo, that his iron memory kicks in… “I took it to practice push starts!”. We are a bit stunned, but the champion insists: “It was three cylinders like my MV, but obviously much heavier, so an excellent workout. I remember that passers-by on the street, seeing someone who started pushing off, then stopped, turned off the motorbike and started off again, looked at me like a madman.” We are stunned, we don't know if more because of the iron memory or the desire to win and the professionalism of the rider, who already had the most competitive racing bike at his disposal. On the other hand, Agostini was a champion beyond the numbers (we remember them only for the sake of clarity: 15 world titles and 123 victories in Grand Prix, the main ones). What distinguished him was precisely the never leave anything to chance: the obsessive preparation for the races allowed him to arrive on the circuit with a calm unknown to his opponents and this translated into greater mastery of the vehicle at the same speed.

We can't help but ask him if he also used the motorbike for fun: “Of course, it was beautiful, pleasant. I traveled 20,000 km there.” And then? “I sold it to Talamo. In 2019 she appeared at the Villa d'Este Concours d'Elegance, or at least the journalist Mick Duckworth claimed that she was mine”.

Great Needle! However, the memory of a champion gives way on the price paid in 1969…: “I don't remember that, but they certainly gave me a discount, because the Triumph men were happy to give it to me; and then I went up to collect it from them.” Too bad Mino doesn't also remember the reason why he had the Niagara Falls sticker on the briefcase he carried with him: can you imagine he ever went to try it under the water…