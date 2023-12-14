Like every year, the arrival of these special dates – special mention of December 24 and 31 – becomes a real odyssey to be able to communicate with your loved ones, whether through mobile, landline or even using the Internet, famous video calls even a message on WhatsApp.

Many families are separated by kilometers, with children living abroad, parents who are in another city, or even friends who you want to wish for the New Year. Whatever the reason, many times you have to wait for certain calmer times of the day or even the next day to make that much desired call..

Why does this collapse occur? It is mainly due to the overwhelming demand concentrated in a short period of time. At this specific time, it is common for a large number of people to try to make phone calls and send messages, which overloads the components of telecommunications networks, generating bottlenecks and saturation at certain points.

Taking into account that yes, this is also going to happen in 2023 — with a probable fall of WhatsApp included — here you will find some tricks to prevent this from happening to youwhether through mobile, landline or Internet.

Tips for landline calls

Although the landline has lost prominence compared to mobile calls, it is still the preferred means for many, so here are some suggestions:

Anticipate your calls: make your calls before midnight to avoid overloading the network at the time of highest demand. Brevity is key: keep calls as short as possible. This gesture not only facilitates connection, but also allows more people to have the opportunity to do so. Intervals between calls: If you experience problems due to network saturation, avoid consecutive attempts. Allow a reasonable amount of time between calls to allow the load on the network to be released. Consider alternatives: if the landline network is too saturated, you could consider other communication options, such as text messages via Telegram or video calls. Prioritize important calls: If you have multiple people you want to call, identify the most important ones and make those calls first.

Don't let the Internet make you lose your patience

For those who prefer to send their congratulations, whether through WhatsApp, social networks or email, here are your personalized tips:

Make your email efficient: If you choose to congratulate via email, remove all non-essential content, including attachments and signatures. This reduces data traffic and speeds up sending. Moderation on social networks: social networks, despite their popularity, can suffer from saturation, so It is advisable that you limit sending photo and video content, and prioritize short and direct messages. Plain text: In all media, give preference to plain text. Shorter, more direct messages make it easier to get the message across quickly. Avoid unnecessary files: If you decide to attach files or images, make sure they are essential and small in size. Avoid video calls at critical moments: Video calls consume high bandwidth and are more susceptible to outages during times of saturation. Opt for voice calls or text messages to ensure a stable connection.

Tips for making mobile calls

For those who choose to send congratulations through their mobile phones, keep these small but useful tips in mind:

Short messages (SMS): short messages resist saturation better. Use this alternative to ensure that your message arrives in the event that WhatsApp does not work. Smart scheduling: Schedule messages in advance or use the delayed delivery feature on your mobile, as this allows you to avoid moments of saturation and ensure that your messages are delivered without problems. Adjust international calls: If you plan to make international calls, consider time differences and adjust your calls to the change of year time in the country where you decide to call. Alternatives to 4G: in times of saturation in the 4G network, disable this option and connect your device to 2G or 3G networks, where saturation may be lower. Turn off unnecessary features: Before making calls or sending messages, turn off unnecessary features like automatic app updates or constant syncing.

Although even carrying out these strategies you may have to wait until the next day to have that much-desired call, you will surely find some time during the night when the stars align.