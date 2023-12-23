The Atari computer family had a notable member in the Atari 800 XL. We tried several games from this 80s landmark, such as Commando or Star Raiders.

Welcome one more Saturday to Chocheluismos, the Hobby Consolas section in which we review great video games and hardware from the past. This time, we travel to the mid-80s to talk about Atari, a company that had already fallen into the video game crash after its successful 2600, but that continued to present new ways to play.

The Atari family of computers was very numerous, but Chocheluís presents us today with one of the most interesting even though, at least in Spain, it went quite unnoticed. Its about Atari 800 XLa device that allowed us to use cartridges, although we could also take advantage of games on diskette.

It was quite flexible and powerful for the time (although, at this point, a 1.77 MHz speed for PAL model may seem ridiculous to us) and, what's better, it received a huge number of games.

Therefore, in this video we have tuned its antenna signal to capture some of these games, so that you can get an idea of ​​what games of the time looked like. We see hits like Donkey Kong o Commandoalthough somewhat less “productive” licenses also came out, such as Superman III.

And, if it was so powerful, why didn't it work in Spain, unlike other markets like the US? Well, because other cheaper offers had found their way here, such as the unbeatable Sinclair ZX Spectrum, which was king until the end of the 80s. If we add to that other rivals such as the Amstrad or Commodoreit was difficult for him to prevail… Although, of course, he had his fans.

Now that we have seen the Atari 800 XL computerof what others retro video games or consoles Would you like us to talk about Chocheluisms in future installments? Leave your suggestions in the comments below and we will return every Saturday to explain them, with all the power of BASIC.