The Mayan Train, one of the 10 priority projects of the Government of Mexico, has the purpose of promoting tourism and the connectivity of the Yucatan Peninsula with the transportation of passengers and cargo, and It is estimated that upon completion it will have generated more than 300 thousand jobs. A week after being inaugurated, there are still vacancies on the Employment Portal.

These are eight vacancies offered by the companies Alstom Ferroviaria México and Mota-engil México, construction companies in charge of the work, with net salaries ranging from 8,537 pesos per month to 22,000, all focused on construction.

The most attractive offer is that of team leader, focused on the control of personnel teams in railway system construction areas. Among the requested requirements is experience of at least two years in a similar position and in building control and maintenance; As for schooling, it is enough to have completed primary school.

Those who occupy the position will be in charge of directing and supervising the workers of different trades involved in the construction, repair and maintenance of the work, and will receive 22 thousand pesos per month.

With lower salaries are the vacancies for electrician (12 thousand pesos per month), maneuver operator (12 thousand pesos per month), general assistant in Escárcega, Campeche (11 thousand pesos per month), induced works assistant (10 thousand 059 pesos per month), assistant bricklayer (10,059 pesos per month), maintenance assistant (10,059 pesos per month) and general assistant in Palenque, Chiapas (8,537 pesos per month).

It should be noted that these are the last vacancies in the first stage of the train, where profiles related to civil engineering works are requested; in the second stage, operation and maintenance positions will be opened.

The Mayan Train will be inaugurated on December 15 and its first trip will be made on the 16th, for which 881 tickets have already been sold, as reported by General Óscar David Lozano Águila, in charge of the Mayan Train, on Tuesday at the President’s morning conference. Lopez Obrador.

