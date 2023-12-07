On the arduous path towards carbon neutrality, governments rushed to reduce carbon in most of the accused sectors, but transportation increased its emissions even more and harmed the safety of the planet to a greater extent.

Its emissions have more than doubled since 1970, making it one of the most rapidly growing sectors that pollute the environment.

Transport is responsible for 23 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Its dependence on fossil fuels is almost 100 percent.

To date, electric vehicles are a strategic option for a smart and sustainable land transportation sector, and according to the United Nations Environment Programme, this trend will reduce emissions by a significant percentage of up to 72 percent by 2050.

And longer Air Freight In turn, it is responsible for 12 percent of transportation-related emissions, but moving this sector to sustainability is a complex matter.

Until now, electric aircraft batteries cannot store enough electricity for long distances, but the gradual adoption of sustainable aviation fuels based on green hydrogen and direct air capture technology has provided the most effective options for reducing the carbon footprint of air transport.

The International Air Transport Association has revealed that more than 30 companies and airports are involved in using hydrogen in aviation, or are preparing for this step in the future.

ShippingWhich accounts for about 90 percent of global trade and 2.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, controlling its emissions is also not easy.

In the face of the great challenge, several governments have laid solid foundations to become a center for green hydrogen, which represents a clean alternative to traditional ship fuel.