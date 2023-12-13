COP28 – The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni

Cop28, a non-“ideological” ecological transition is being discussed in Dubai

While we are at the end credits of Cop28tens of thousands of delegates from around the world continue to study how the climate interconnects with other global objectives. Different themes like the saluteil typei youngl’instruction it’s a fair transition are discussed in the dozens of pavilions and conferences that make up Expo City Dubai. It’s not a casuality. The ubiquitous nature of climate change and the interconnectedness of the challenges the world faces require a holistic and coordinated response from governments, businesses and civil society.

One of the most pertinent examples is the nexus between efforts to decarbonize the global atmosphere through massifs reductions of emissions, to preserve ed increase i natural carbon sinks and the biodiversity, and create opportunities for equitable growth for billions of people who have not yet had them. These three great missions are so closely intertwined that they must be pursued in a coordinated manner. Otherwise, there is a risk that progress in one of these areas will impede progress in the others.

This dynamic is particularly relevant in South of the world, home to 75% of the world’s population and already bearing the brunt of climate change with issues, such as extreme heat, water scarcity and low air quality, creating systemic challenges. This is despite the fact that the Richest 10% in the world has a per capita carbon footprint 11 times greater than 50% poorer than the global population. This is why the Presidency of Cop28 has placed so much emphasis on facilitating the authentic inclusion and engagement of nations and businesses in emerging market and developing economies, where too often decision makers are asked to make impossible choices between climate and human development.

In this context, it is clear that we can no longer afford to separate thehuman development agenda – which includes 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – fromclimate and nature agenda. They are two sides of the same coin, and the synthesis is a positive and inclusive climate policy that supports a greener evolution of all our systems, while ensuring that all lives and livelihoods are positively impacted. It’s not just an ambition. It is our only realistic option if we are to seriously address climate change and natural degradation so that no one is left behind.

What does this mean in practice? First of all, it is essential that the decarbonization strategies and biodiversity protection are designed and implemented in a way that supports, rather than undermines, biodiversity central objectives of the UN to end poverty and improve the quality of life for all 8 billion of our fellow citizens in the world today, and for future generations. This must be the foundation of one just transition. After all, the dramatic increase in access to affordable, reliable energy, closely linked to affordable food supplies, has been the foundation of transforming the lives of billions of people, from access to medical care to life expectancy, over the course of decades. It is morally absurd to expect billions of people around the world, including the 800 million without access to electricity today and the 2.3 billion without access to clean fuels for cooking food, not to try to improve the quality and longevity of their lives. Inhibit economic and human development, which is undeniably underpinned by accessible and affordable energy and which has seen global poverty rates decline by more than 75% since the 1990sIt’s simply not an option.

Finally, we can no longer view nature as ornamental, but must instead embrace the reality that is fundamental in our collective quest for a prosperous, net-zero emissions existence. That’s why we should expect a massive increase in global investment in nature and biodiversity, recognizing that they are integral to the pursuit of our climate and human development goals. This is a vital opportunity, with the potential for natural solutions to generate a third of the emissions needed to limit the global warming to 1.5°C.

Perhaps the one thing everyone, everywhere, can agree on is that so far the approach hasn’t worked. The Global emissions are 50% higher today since the first COP meeting in 1995. Rates of global poverty reduction are slowing. Biodiversity is under greater threat today than at any time in history. As we come to the end of COP28, it is up to all of us, across all sectors, to continue to close the trust gap. We can do this by ensuring all communities around the world that climate change and the degradation of nature are being addressed in a way that supports, not threatens, the lift out of poverty for billions of people.

*Cop28 Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy

