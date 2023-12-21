A coordination team, made up of the director of the Tarantino youth academy and the managers of the various areas, dictates the guidelines and checks that they are put into practice in training and matches. At the center of everything? The development of individuals and proactive football. And no study of the opponent

An epochal and radical change in philosophy. Since last July 2nd, Inter's youth sector has not only had a new director, Massimo Tarantino replacing Roberto Samaden, but also a new way of playing football. Indeed, to understand it and then put it into practice. In Viale della Liberazione they decided to completely revolutionize the way of working by establishing some “simple” concepts, but which few clubs carry forward with all the teams, from Under 9 to Under 18.