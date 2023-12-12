Suara.com – The trailer for the latest comedy horror film, Rather Laen, was officially released today, Tuesday (12/12/2023). The film, directed by Muhadkly Acho, is ready to be shown in cinemas on February 1 2024.

The film stars members of the comedy group Rather Laen consisting of Indra Jegel, Boris Bokir, Oki Rengga, and Bene Dion. There is an interesting story behind the idea of ​​making this.

“This is a trap film from Agak Laen, from starting a podcast to YouTube and having a dream of making films,” said Dipa Andika as producer of the Imaginari production house at a press conference.

According to Dipa, it all started when Ernest Prakasa, another producer at Imaginari, became a guest star on the Agak Laen podcast. After being guest stars, the members of Agak Laen came up with an idea.

“So after Ernest became a guest star on Agak Laen, discussions immediately broke out. The players in Agak Laen also threw out ideas, this haunted house was one of the ideas,” said Dipa.

Personnel and actors in the film Agak Laen in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Tuesday (12/12/2023) (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana).

The film Rather Laen tells the story of four friends, namely Jegel, Boris, Oki, and Bene who open a haunted house business at a night market. Due to an incident, a male visitor at the haunted house died.

Not wanting their haunted house to go viral, the four friends look for a way to hide the corpse. However, in the middle of the process, they had to experience a number of strange incidents and deal with the authorities.

The newly released trailer shows a strong comedic feel from the players. With the characteristic Batak language of the four of them, the final jokes of the members of Agak Laen, and Bene Dion’s innocence are important points in the film.

Indra Jegel, as the main actor, revealed his feelings when he saw the trailer for the film Agak Laen for the first time. He said he was satisfied with the results and just had to think about promotional methods so that the project would explode on the market.

“What is certain is that we are excited. After seeing the trailer, we are happy that the results of our hard work have finally been put on the big screen. Now we just have to develop a strategy for promotion and wait for the results,” said Indra Jegel.

Meanwhile, Bene Dion admitted that he had given his best for his first acting in the film Rather Laen. Even though it was difficult and the scene was repeated 16 times, Bene admitted that he was still happy that the Rather Laen project had finally been completed.

“Yes, for the sake of ‘Agak Laen’ I want to be in front of the screen, so I try to concentrate and focus. I have a small RAM so in the end I try to enjoy it,” said Bene Dion.

“And friends, I said from the start, ‘Later, if I need help, please support me’. So, keep going with joy and for the sake of Rather Laen, we will face it together,” he continued.

On the other hand, Rather Laen is the third film produced by Imaginari. The film’s broadcast schedule is determined by Ernets Prakasa.

February 1 was chosen because we wanted to present a fresh comedy film amidst the heated political tensions in the 2024 elections.

“So when we were planning when this would air, we had two events close together at the beginning of next year. So there was the election and Eid, so our choice was after Eid or before Eid. And the choice fell on February 1,” said Ernest.

Apart from showing the acting of members of the group Agak Laen, this film also stars a number of artists such as Tissa Biani, Arie Kriting, Indah Permatasari, Arief Didu, and Anggi Marito.