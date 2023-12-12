Created by Seth MacFarlane, the Ted series premieres in the SkyShowtime Spain catalog next February.

Little by little, SkyShowtime Spain is securing some of the most promising series for next year for its catalog. One of the latest confirmed signings is Ted, the serie prequel created by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) in which he once again lends his voice to the teddy bear.

To whet your appetite, SkyShowtime has launched the official trailer of Tedwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

The new SkyShowtime takes us to the nostalgic 90s

Ted’s plot is set shortly after the beginning of the first film to focus on John Bennett’s adolescence and what his daily life is like now that he lives with a talking teddy bear, the result of a wish he made as a child.

Thus, the series takes us to the year 1993, when the glory days of Ted the bear are behind him and now the stuffed animal goes to school with John with all that that entails. Ted may be a terrible influence on John, but he is also a loyal friend who is always willing to give everything for him..

In addition to the trailer, SkyShowtime has shown the first images and the official poster of Tedwhich we group in the following gallery.

Apart from Seth MacFarlane, they make up the cast of the series Alanna Ubach (The Scandal, Guilty Party, The Fool), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Lost Tree, Justified: La ley de Raylan), Max Burkholder (Almost Home, When the Street Lights Go On, The Purge) and Georgia Whigham (Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Scream: Resurrection, 13 Reasons Why), among others.

Ted premieres in the SkyShowtime Spain catalog on February 22, 2024 with the first four episodes of the season, while the remaining three episodes arrive on the platform on April 11. What do you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.

