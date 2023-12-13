Under the direction of Joel Crawford, Kung Fu Panda 4 opens in movie theaters in Spain on March 8, 2024.

The most famous panda in cinema returns to theaters next year with Kung Fu Panda 4, the new installment of Dreamworks' animated martial arts saga that once again features Jack Black lending his voice to the protagonist.

To whet your appetite, Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4which you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

This is the new Dreamworks movie

After the events of the previous installment, now After (Jack Black) prepares to be the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and be able to lead a calmer life, although first he has to find a new Dragon Warrior.

However, their peace will last very little, since A powerful sorceress makes her appearance with the intention of taking over all the techniques and skills of the most powerful martial arts masters.and now has his sights set on Po's Staff of Wisdom.

“After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his incomparable courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior, is called by fate to… give him a rest now. More specifically , is chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

This raises a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new, elevated position.

Worse still, an evil and powerful sorceress, Chameleon, a small lizard that can transform into any creature, large or small, has recently been seen.

And Chameleon has his beady, greedy little eyes set on Po's Staff of Wisdom, which would give him the power to summon back all the villain masters whom Po has defeated to the spirit realm.“, details the synopsis of the film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 opens in movie theaters in Spain on March 8, 2024. What did you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.