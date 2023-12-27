Directed by Tomoka Nagaoka, Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost opens in theaters in Japan on April 12, 2023.

Next spring, the most famous detective in the world anime will not miss its annual event in theaters with the premiere of Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost, the movie number 27 based on the famous manga Gosho Aoyama whose end is not in sight in the short term.

To whet your appetite, TOHO Animation has launched a new trailer for Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpostwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Conan Edogawa and Heiji Hattori face Kaito Kid once again

After several feature films in which important themes of the main plot of the mangait seems that this film is going to relax a little, offering us a more “independent” case, although no less exciting.

This time the plot of the new anime film takes us to Hokkaido, where The famous white-collar thief Kaito Kid aims to get hold of a legendary treasure.

As it could not be otherwise, there will be his nemesis Conan Edogawa to try to stop him and hunt him down once and for all to find out who is hiding behind that top hat and monocle.

But this time the little detective is not alone, since he is accompanied by his good friend, also high school detective Heiji Hattori. In this new advance we can see how Heiji has a serious duel with Kaito Kid where it seems that he is going to reveal his true identityalthough at this point in life we ​​already know that something will happen to save Kaito Kuroba at the last moment.

Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost opens in movie theaters in Japan on April 12, 2024. At the moment its release date in Spain is unknown, although it is expected that Alfa Pictures will soon announce its release in cinemas. What did you think of the trailer for the new movie? Tell us in the comments.

