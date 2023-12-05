loading…

As many as 85 people were killed while celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW in Nigeria after a military drone misfired. Photo/Illustration

ABUJA – A total of 85 people died after being attacked drone military property Nigeria which is actually used to target rebel groups. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tudun Biri village in Igabi council area of ​​Kaduna state.

Nigerian military drones attack Muslims who are gathering to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani said civilians were mistakenly killed and many injured by drones targeting terrorists and bandits.

“So far 85 bodies have been buried while the search is still ongoing,” said Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in a statement as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Amnesty International’s office in Nigeria said 120 people were killed in the attack, citing reports from workers and volunteers in the area.

“Many of them are children (and) many more bodies have been found,” Isa Sanusi, the group’s Nigeria director, told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, according to Igabi resident Mustapha Rufai, at least 50 bodies were found.

“They (the military) said they didn’t intentionally throw bombs at them (civilians),” he said.

The attack is the latest in a series of accidental bombings against residents in conflict-torn areas of Nigeria. Between February 2014 when a Nigerian military plane dropped a bomb on Daglun in Borno state killing 20 civilians and September 2022, there have been at least 14 similar documented bombing incidents in residential areas.