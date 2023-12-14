The last two months have been hectic for Marks, who seized the opportunity offered by Dorna, MotoGP promoter, to fill the two seats left vacant by the financial collapse of the RNF team.

The company of the former rider originally from Missouri inherited the agreements of the Malaysian structure that were still in force, both with Aprilia, the supplier of the motorcycles, and with the majority of the employees, happy to move on and focus on this new stage .

At the helm of the team will be Marks himself, PJ Rashidi, as director, and Wilko Zeelenberg as team manager. The idea is to give stability to a key project in the eyes of Dorna, to definitively enter the American market.

Proof of this solidity is the renewal of the agreement with Aprilia as supplier of Oliveira and Fernandez's bikes, which initially expired at the end of 2024.

“We have agreed a multi-year contract with Aprilia. From our point of view it would be a mistake to have signed with them and then changed a year later,” Marks revealed in a conversation with Motorsport.com.

For the American, Trackhouse found in the Noale brand the perfect partner to get on a moving train, which is what it meant for his company to enter the championship with so little time available.

At the presentation of the team's announcement earlier this month, Massimo Rivola (CEO of Aprilia's racing department) had already explained the relevant role which exemplified the level of collaboration that the two parties have planned.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Raul Fernandez, Aprilia Racing Independent Team

“We don't want to be a simple customer of Aprilia, but a partner to help it win the title”, adds Marks, who, given the short time available, generated a formula based on the synergies between Aprilia and Trackhouse Racing, installed internally of the structures of the Noale factory.

“Our intention is to fight to win races. Within three to five years we want to become the best independent team in the paddock. We want to be attractive to the best riders and technicians. From there we will work with the intention of improving communication and reduce reaction times.

“Our plan is to manage this team from Noale. The bikes will be assembled and prepared there, in Aprilia, and this will help us. We are putting pressure on Aprilia so that we can have two official bikes already in 2024. It's something they didn't have in mind, but they're working hard to do it.”

“We will probably have one at the first race, in Qatar, and after a few races the second will arrive”, says the entrepreneur, who is currently deciding whether the first RS-GP of 2024 will be assigned to Oliveira or Fernandez.

“The idea is to have both as soon as possible. In the next two weeks we will decide which of our riders will have the official bike first, but the important thing is that both Miguel and Raul have it in the first races. Everything will depend on the speed with which Aprilia will be able to produce”.

