Suara.com – Former Governor of Papua Lukas Enembe died Tuesday (26/12/2023) today at the Gatot Subroto Central Army Hospital (RSPAD), Jakarta at around 10.00 WIB. The news of Lukas' death was confirmed by his attorney, Petrus Bala Pattyona.

“Yes, it is true that Mr Lukas Enembe has passed away,” said Petrus when contacted Suara.com.

Previously, Lukas Enembe was said to have a history of kidney, lung and stroke complications. This was conveyed by Petru Bala Pattyona when Lukas was being questioned by the Corruption Eradication Commission, some time ago.

The flashback to the case of Lukas Enembe as a corruptor who died before serving an eight year prison sentence is worth looking at. He left a loss to the country at the end of his life.

At the trial in October 2023, when he appeared in a wheelchair, Lukas was proven to have committed corruption and received gratuities worth IDR 19.6 billion. Apart from that, Lukas is also said to have received gratuities of IDR 1.9 billion since he served as Governor of Papua for the 2013-2018 and 2018-2023 periods.

Had treatment in Singapore

In the midst of the investigation carried out by the Corruption Eradication Committee, Lukas Enembe asked for permission to go to Singapore for treatment at the end of 2022. Special Staff to the Minister of Home Affairs for Politics and Media, Kastorius Sinaga, also spoke about Lukas seeking treatment in Singapore.

He said that the permission given by the Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian was not related to the legal process currently being carried out by the KPK, including the KPK's designation of Lukas Enembe as a suspect.

Even the Ministry of Home Affairs has not interfered with the legal process that Lucas is currently undergoing. However, what is clear is that the contents of the permit are in accordance with the provisions and have passed formal procedures so that the Governor of Papua can fly to the Lion Country.

After being named a suspect, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) asked the Directorate General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia to prevent Lukas Enembe from traveling abroad for the next six months. This was confirmed directly by the Director of Immigration Supervision and Enforcement, I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram after confirmation.

Skyrocketing Wealth

According to the State Administrators' Wealth Report (LHKPN), in 2012, Lukas recorded his assets at IDR 3.62 billion. Then in 2016, his assets rose to IDR 11.81 billion.

As soon as he ran for Governor of Papua, Lukas Enembe's assets reached IDR 22.44 billion. He reported all of these assets in January 2018. Based on the official LHKPN website, Lukas Enembe's assets were recorded as having experienced a significant increase in just 2 years, namely 2020 to 2022. The addition to his assets was IDR 12.5 billion based on the report on March 31 2022.

Details of his wealth include a 2007 Toyota Fortuner car worth IDR 300,000,000, a 2010 Toyota Jeep Land Cruiser worth IDR 396,953,600, a 2010 Toyota Camry car worth IDR 85,536,000, and a 2007 Honda Jazz car worth IDR 150,000,000.

Other assets are securities worth IDR 1,262,252,563, cash and cash equivalents worth IDR 17,985,213,700, and land and buildings of IDR 13,604,441,000. Lukas is recorded as having no debt so his total assets reach IDR 33,784,396,870.

Contributor: Nadia Lutfiana Mawarni