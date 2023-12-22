Suara.com – Spokesperson for the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud National Winning Team, Ruhut Sitompul, assessed that what Mahfud MD said in the first vice presidential debate earlier was very clear.

“In the debate earlier, it looked like he was the most mature of the two other vice presidential candidates. “We can see it's bright,” said Ruhut at the Cemara Media Center, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

If you look at it, said Ruhut, Mahfud is in accordance with Montesqieu's theory, trias politica, judiciary, legislative and executive.

“He has experienced it,” said Ruhut.

According to Ruhut, Mahfud is a legal expert who firmly stated that everything can be done and there must be legal certainty.

“So, what was said by doctoral professor Mahfud MD, that is what is always raging in the hearts of the Indonesian people,” he said.

Ruhut said that if Indonesia wants to become a developed country, then collusion and nepotism must be eliminated.

“If Indonesia wants to progress, it is true that nepotism collusion must be eliminated, so that corruption does not become corrupt. “There was no corruption,” he explained.

Meanwhile, another TPN Ganjar-Mahfud spokesperson, Aris Setiawan Yodi, said that based on his experience, Mahfud was considered to be very good at solving problems.

“So from the debate earlier, 01 was probably too far-fetched, 02 was a little disjointed in his answer, 03 was very patent in his answer,” he said.

First Vice Presidential Debate

It is known that the Cawapres debate was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Hall, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12) evening. The debate starts at 19.00 WIB.

Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Mahfud MD will debate on the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, tax investment, trade, APBN/APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari confirmed that no changes would be applied to the Cawapres debate this time from the previous debate.

It's just that in this debate, the KPU provided a podium and stationery for each vice presidential candidate.

The vice presidential debate was divided into six segments. The first segment is the delivery of the vision and mission of the work program of each vice presidential candidate.

Then for the second and third segments, questions from the panelists were asked by the moderator.

In the fourth and fifth segments, each vice presidential candidate had the opportunity to ask each vice presidential candidate.

The final segment is the closing statement from each vice presidential candidate.