Suara.com – The Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN) does not believe the results released by the survey institute, regarding the Prabowo-Gibran pair having above 50 percent or being able to win one round in the 2024 presidential election.

Deputy Chairman of TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Muhammad Zainul Majdi, said the survey results could be used as a tool for intimidation, mobilization and conditioning.

“Kan Mas Sandiaga, as Chairman of the TPN Expert Council, once said that the survey could, apart from capturing public voices, also be an instrument of intimidation or for mobilization and conditioning,” said TGB when met after attending the Mahfud Guru Bangsa Volunteer event in Mataram, NTB, Monday ( 12/25/2023).

Furthermore, TGB suspects that the surveys published today are an inseparable part of conditioning efforts to play on the public psyche. Moreover, most of the results always win for candidate pair number 2 in the 2024 presidential election.

“If someone says wow, this pair of candidates will almost certainly have one round, I have a strong suspicion that this is part of conditioning or mobilization, so what is hoped is that people will feel wow they have won this, let's just go with it,” he explained.

The facts on the ground, he said, were contrary to the results presented by survey institutions.

TPN sees that Ganjar-Mahfud can still be ahead of other candidate pairs.

“In fact, the reality is reversed. We see Ganjar-Mahfud rebounding and we are sure of the rebound so that when February 14 comes, we can be ahead of the other candidate pairs,” said the former NTB Governor.

Therefore, TGB is optimistic that Ganjar-Mahfud can compete on an equal footing with other candidate pairs.

“That's what I can say. We can be equal with others and can win the contest,” he said.

Survei CPCS

Previously, the latest survey from the Center for Political Communication Studies (CPCS) showed that the electability of candidate pair number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka was superior to other candidate pairs. Prabowo-Gibran's electability reached 51.7 percent.

The CPCS survey was conducted on 7-14 December 2023, with 1200 respondents representing 34 provinces who were interviewed face to face.

The survey method is multistage random sampling, with a margin of error of approximately 2.9 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent.

Candidate Pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. (Instagram/@prabowo)

“The electability of candidate pair number 2 rose from 50.3 percent (November) and has now reached 51.7 percent, Anies-Cak Imin's electability is 21.8 percent, slightly different from Ganjar-Mahfud's 21.3 percent,” said a senior CPCS researcher Hatta Binhudi.

Meanwhile, the Anies-Cak Imin pair is said to have experienced an increasing electability trend of 15.8 percent in October, while Ganjar-Mahfud dropped sharply from the previous 30.6 percent.

“Prabowo-Gibran is expected to win the presidential election in one round, followed by Anies-Cak Imin who is currently in the runner-up position,” said Hatta Binhudi. (Between)