Suara.com – The presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number three, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, are said to have visited 178 locations to campaign for 34 days.

This was conveyed by the Chairman of the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar-Mahfud, Arsjad Rasjid during the consultation towards 45 days until the 2024 election at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Saturday (30/12/2023).

Arsjad claims that there are no presidential candidates like Ganjar-Mahfud.

He said that Ganjar had visited 137 locations to campaign, while Mahfud had visited 41 locations.

“A total of 178 points were visited by Mas Ganjar and Prof Mahfud. In such a short time, far above the other two candidate pairs. That's clear. This fast movement is clearly unmatched. Nothing, nothing. Extraordinary,” he said.

He said that since the campaign period began on November 28, Ganjar and Mahfud immediately moved from Sabang to Merauke.

“In the midst of a series of rapid campaign movements, Mas Ganjar took the time to come to the National Capital or IKN,” Arsjad.

“The message is clear that good programs that are pro-people will be continued. They will even be made more targeted. What is still lacking will be made better,” he continued.

Not to forget, Arsjad appreciated TPN for working hard by working together.

“Let's also give applause to the team, the team who worked hard together, extraordinary. From colleagues who are supporting parties, volunteers, TPN, TPD, and everyone. Extraordinary. Thank you,” he said.