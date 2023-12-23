48 hours were enough for the price of meat to soar by 45 percent. And to calculate that, without the subsidies almost completely canceled by Javier Milei, the new Argentine president (anarcho-capitalist, whatever that means, far right) the amount of bills – water, electricity and gas – is set to triple .

The “tears and blood” recipe imposed by the 53-year-old outsider who came out of nowhere and rose almost instantly to the Casa Rosada falls like an ax on the living flesh of a country already on its last legs (142 percent inflation, almost half of the citizens below the poverty line, 419 billion dollars of public debt, 44 billion to be repaid to the Monetary Fund). But the shock was not unexpected. It was announced because, in Milei's bold vision that everyone in Argentina calls “El loco”, the shortcut to go to heaven passes through hell. Only by taming the demon of hyperinflation with emergency measures can we get back on track.

In the meantime, the poor have no choice but to tighten their belts even more. Those who have some money saved instead go into the “caves” more frequently than before, the cubbyholes of clandestine money changers where, until the elections, the prices for a dollar or a euro were more than double the official exchange rate. But even after the 50 percent devaluation (from just under 400 to 800 pesos for one dollar), introduced by the Minister of Economy Luis Caputo, the exchange rate modestly called “parallel” or more elegantly “blue” in the newspapers remains convenient. In which one euro, constantly rising, is quoted at almost 1,100 pesos.

Surviving the day

For Argentinians, buying hard currency is access to a safe haven in the near certainty that tomorrow the peso (downgraded in Milei's brutal jargon to excrement) will be worth even less.

For tourists, who obviously never use credit cards (linked to non-parallel value), there is only the hassle of dragging bulky wads of cash down the street. Due to the fact that the maximum denomination of the Argentine currency is 100 pesos (just under 10 euros for the blue exchange rate).

In the end-of-year holidays, alienating in the eyes of Europeans due to the southern summer heat with Santa Claus dripping sweat under the heat, Argentina is preparing for an even more agonizing season of hardship. In a suspended atmosphere, most people try to survive the day. Those who have liquidity leave their worries behind by booking traditional holidays in Punta del Este or Mar del Plata with the euros or dollars accumulated in the safe. While waiting, the fever of petty consumerism exploded. Which fills the restaurants every evening, so much so that tonight's dinner will cost less than tomorrow's. To enjoy the delights of the most renowned chefs you need to book well in advance. And in the Palermo district, the liveliest in the capital, to ease the wait for a table during shift changes, a popular steakhouse offers customers free glasses of champagne.

But even the lower-middle classes and, when they can, even the most disadvantaged classes seek relief from the torments of the storm that looms with long queues in front of the cheapest pizzerias in the phosphorescent pedestrian area of ​​Corrientes. At dinners we tend to talk more about Messi than Milei. But inevitably the discussion then turns to the new blows which within a couple of years should pave the way for rebirth. And furious discussions erupt, bringing to light the rifts of a deeply divided country. Historical friendships break down, as in Italy at the time of Berlusconi's power. A group of students goes so far as to eliminate from the telephone books the numbers of all their friends who voted for Milei and are accused of betraying democracy (which re-emerged 40 years ago in recent days after the military dictatorship). Professional couples of Italian origin, employed with good incomes in the state institutions that the anarcho-capitalist intends to dismantle, plan to find refuge in our country.

Protest vote

“El loco”, an epithet that Milei has boasted of since childhood (recently immortalized in the title of the best-selling biography edited by Juan Luis Gonzalez), was mostly supported by the middle-upper classes fed up with supporting the l the disastrous welfarism of left-wing Peronism in the long run. Who had Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy in Alberto Fernandez's government and inevitably co-responsible for the financial catastrophe, running for president.

Milei has also gathered support among the amorphous multitude of those disappointed by the rampant corruption in the Kirchner dynasty clan. As well as in the majority of young people, mostly underemployed, who allowed themselves to be seduced by his visionary vitalism and galvanized as in a Dionysian rite by his vulgar slogan of rupture (Viva la libertad, carajo!, in which the last word is freely translatable ” damn”).

But “El loco” would never have made it if former conservative president Mauricio Macri hadn't intervened to come to his rescue, eager for revenge against Cristina Kirchner, who practically ordered his dolphin Patricia Bullrich (eliminated in the first round ) to put aside the insults thrown at her by Milei and form an alliance with the rising star. The Argentines, caught between the nightmare of the leap into the void due to the iconoclastic program of the outsider and the anger for the Peronist disasters, have opted for an ultra-radical right-wing revolution in the extreme hope, or illusion, that reveal at least a lesser evil.

But it happens that skepticism prevails even among his voters. «I voted for him», confesses a lawyer who professes to be liberal, «but I am almost convinced that he will fail. Because she has too extravagant a character, too moody and too choleric. And he has already made too many enemies, here in Argentina and also abroad. Let's say that my support does not arise so much from faith in her program but from disgust for Peronism. But I realize that it's like a shot from midfield in football: what are the chances of it ending up in the net?”

Shock therapy

Milei, the first economist to lead Argentina, expects to score within two years. And to create the conditions for the country's return to the elite of the great powers – as at the end of the nineteenth century – by 35. Without specifying whether, with the help of some constitutional reform, he thinks he will still be in power in 2058. However, he does not hide the fact that the long march towards prosperity will have to pass through a further sinking into the hell of stagflation (decrease in economic activities and increase in the cost of goods and services). There is no money, he stated, and to revive the economy, shock therapy is needed which will initially create even more depression.

To lower inflation to 100 percent in 2024 and reduce the deficit (currently 17 percent of GDP), he will no longer hold the chainsaw metaphorically. By reducing public spending to a minimum with a fiscal measure of 5 points of GDP which will only affect the state apparatus. Economy Minister Luis Caputo immediately outlined the new course in a dramatic live broadcast.

In addition to the devaluation of the peso, it formalized the extinction of over half of the ministries (now reduced to 8 compared to the previous 19). And, again, stop auctions for public works. Subsidies completely or almost cancelled. Planned but postponed to better times are the dollarization plan, already partially attempted and failed by Carlos Menem, and the closure of the Central Bank, the bulimic supplier of money and, according to Milei, the main cause of hyperinflation. Finally, a rapid privatization plan is being studied, starting with the oil industry, the national airline and state television. The short-term effects, he himself acknowledges, could be devastating.

Even more skyrocketing costs of living, waves of layoffs especially in the public sector, more widespread poverty. With a high probability of social explosions and an increase in crime already at warning levels. But for Milei it is the price to pay to get rid of the bandwagons and dismantle the sources of corruption that the parliamentary caste abused.

Obstacle race

The problem is that in Congress his party – “La Libertad advances” – does not have the numbers to impose the line. Milei has only 38 deputies (out of 257) and 6 senators (out of 72). And despite resorting to the support of the Bullrich congressmen, he will almost always find himself in the minority compared to the Peronists. Forcing him to come to terms with the enemy. Unless he decides to govern by decree, as suggested by the new Foreign Minister Diana Montino who, in a resurgence of nationalism, threatens to reopen the dossier on the territoriality of the Falklands against the United Kingdom. But with an iron fist, having even the majority of governorates and the unions against him, he would exacerbate social tension even more. Not to mention that the new Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, former president of the Central Bank destined for scrapping and considered the Messi of the branch, is more of a champion in finance than in macroeconomics.

Even on other terrains his “freedom” will have great difficulty in advancing. In foreign policy Milei has already decided to form an alliance with the United States (also with Joe Biden, in messianic anticipation of Donald Trump, his master of populism), with Israel (also encouraged by a personal attraction towards Judaism) and with Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelensky went to South America for the first time to pay homage to him). And to revoke his membership of the Brics in which he would betray his ultra-liberalism alongside Russia and China, even though he has no intention of completely severing ties with Beijing – due to the vital needs of commercial relations. In Mercosur they will look askance at Lula's Brazil, not even present at his inauguration which Jair Bolsonaro instead attended.

Milei then has large sectors of civil society against him. The bishops for his invectives against Pope Francis who, despite the insults reserved for him by the “loco” in rallies and on television shows that made him popular (“Jesuit who promotes communism”, “friend of Castro and Maduro, murderous communists, ” imbecile”, “representative of Evil in the house of God”) after the election, however, after the election he evangelically called him to congratulate him and perhaps he will accept the invitation for the first state visit to his homeland. The abuelas of Piazza di Maggio for the denialist attitude towards the crimes of the military regime (dismissed as the excesses of a normal war) amplified by the fanaticism of his deputy Victoria Villarruel who would like to erase the memory of the national tragedy by transforming Esma, the main torture center of the country, in a playground. Feminists for his aversion to abortion (on the other hand he is in favor of the sale of human organs). Environmental associations for its opposition to measures against climate change.

The taste of gossip

Only on the level of gossip is the country united. All of Argentina is passionate, as in a soap opera, about the influence exerted on his thinking by the four dogs he cloned in the USA and with whom he claims to communicate. To the morbid relationship with his sister Karina who he calls boss and who gives him a youthful rock star look. To the medium who would put him in contact with none other than God. To the predilection for tantric sex. To the respect for Al Capone considered a “benefactor of humanity”. To his relationship with his girlfriend Fatima Florez, a television impersonator who ridiculed Cristina Kirchner.

But the taste for gossip, also used by the “local” as a weapon of mass distraction, does not remove concerns about the great unknown. Has Argentina placed itself in good yet unscrupulous hands? Or is Milei one of the many charmers who dupe the crowds? A Spanish newspaper described its vast program this way: “I won't give you anything, but I promise that I will kick everyone who cheated you in the ass.”