Nabi Saleh is a village of around 600 people in the West Bank. It is located 20 kilometers from Ramallah but, after the start of the bombings in Gaza, and with the many checkpoints of the Israeli military installed on the main roads, to get there you have to travel 64 kilometres. Because of this, many Palestinians can no longer move from rural areas to go to work. The cost of petrol (very expensive and coming from Israel) to reach the places of employment would cost more than the earnings of a day’s work.

Entering Nabi Saleh, the first thing you notice are photographs and posters everywhere: they are the “martyrs”, people, very often very young boys, killed during the continuous Israeli raids.

“My daughter is innocent”

This village hit the headlines thanks to the videos of Ahed Tamini, a 22-year-old Palestinian activist, filmed while defending her house from the threat of demolition by Israeli soldiers. On November 5, Ahed was arrested for publishing a post on Instagram (she was then released on November 29, ed.). Telling us this story (before her release, ed.) is her mother: Nariman, who welcomes us in the garden of her house.

«Ahed has always been combative, ever since she was a child. She had already been arrested when she was 16 years old. Newspapers and TV reported that she had slapped and kicked a soldier. In reality, the story of the first arrest is very different”, she explains. «We heard shots and screams coming from the street. Ahed studied the basics of first aid, so she rushed outside, where she found her cousin on the ground, injured. My daughter understands Hebrew and heard one soldier say to another: “I’m out of rubber bullets, what do I do?” The second replied: “Use the real ones, kill them!”. This made Ahed jump up and put herself between her cousin and the soldiers, slapping one of them,” she recalls.

«As regards the latest arrest, however, the excuse is quite ridiculous. The soldiers arrived at the house, searched everything and took her away, saying that, on an Instagram post, she had threatened to kill one of the settlers”, adds her mother. «In reality Ahed’s profile had already been blocked for a long time before. The post in question was one of the many pages, fan or fake, that open all over the world. In particular, in this case, the account later turned out to belong to an Algerian boy. Although my daughter’s innocence has been proven, she is still in prison.”

How long have these attacks on your homes been going on and, after what is happening in Gaza, what has changed?

«Attacks by settlers, together with those by soldiers, have always occurred since the first settlements arrived. Here, in Nabi Saleh, the colony arrived in 1976. Our land was gradually incorporated into their properties and now, they have arrived within a few hundred meters of our homes. I was born here, they have always provoked us, for as long as I can remember. The “settlers” (as the settlers in Palestine are called), with the protection of the IDF (Israeli Defense Force) soldiers, attack all the villages in their vicinity. They place checkpoints, attack vehicles transporting food and water, and make communication routes increasingly difficult, sometimes impossible. They throw tear gas at us, they break into our homes at night to search them, damaging them and, almost every day, they cut off our electricity. Recently, some settlers also stole our solar panels. The settlers have become more aggressive and violent not since October 7, but since last December, when they were annexed to the army reserve. The point where everything changed here was that, not Gaza. Being part of the reservation, the settlers now have more weapons, even the kids have a rifle. Being part of the armed force, they now feel entitled to take any action without fearing any consequences. This year, we couldn’t even harvest olives to make oil, which is very precious for our livelihood. Every time we went to the fields they attacked us with sticks. In other cases, to provoke us, they cut down and burned the trees.”

Why all this violence, what do the settlers want from you?

«The answer is simple: we have to leave. No matter who is in charge of the government in Israel, as long as there are settlements, there will be no peace. Our fault is only that of being Palestinians. It is not a religious problem as many in the media make out, we can live alongside Jews, Christians and Muslims. The problem is that, for the settlers, this land is theirs, promised by God, and we are just in the way. For example, I received a notice with a clearing date. If we don’t leave by the end of December, they will come and demolish our house with bulldozers. We will oppose, but we are alone. We don’t even have a real state, who should defend us?”.

What gives you the strength to resist?

«It’s very simple: this is our home. We were already refugees in 1948, we don’t want to be refugees again. I always say that the Palestinians are the only truly free people in the world. Not free in a practical way, because in fact we cannot go anywhere, we have almost no rights. But we are free in the sense that we are faithful to our principles, we are the only ones who do not stoop to the excessive power of Israel and the United States.”

I met many kids your daughter’s age, all very active in the protests. Ahed exposed herself a lot, are you more proud or worried about her? Do you think this new generation will be able to change things?

«I’m not worried. Ahed is strong and courageous. You have to understand that kids here are born into this situation. They were born hearing gunshots, under the fire of tear gas and the constant provocations of the settlers. I once read a story about American Indians. In some tribes, children were given small amounts of snake venom every day to become immune. Well, our children have seen so many episodes of violence that their courage is becoming immune to fear. As for young people, yes, we resist for them. I’m sure they will be the ones to change things.”

“Youth of the Hills”

The Zionist Israelis arrived in this area in the late 1960s, after the Six Day War. At the beginning they were military garrisons, then the colonies transformed into communities which slowly, illegally, occupied more and more space.

The settlers in Israel are called: “The youths of the Hills”. They are often people given to violence, poorly educated, right-wing extremists, troublemakers that the modern Israeli community would gladly do without.

By moving them to these colonies, perhaps with lavish compensation and expenses paid, these people are entrusted with the “mission” of presiding over a land which, according to the sacred scriptures, will one day be theirs alone.

In the continuous attacks (both by the IDF and by the settlers) from January to October, therefore before the events in Gaza, 132 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, 41 of them were children.

“Why kill my son?”

Right here, in Nabi Saleh, there was the youngest victim so far: little two and a half year old Mohammed, shot by an Israeli soldier on June 1st. The road leading to his parents’ house is covered with photos depicting the child’s face. Haitam, the father who is a pastry chef, welcomes us with a cup of coffee and some desserts prepared by him.

«That day, we had to go to a family cousin’s birthday party. I had noticed that there was more tension than usual on the street. I had decided not to go anymore, but my children cared so much that we decided to go out. I placed little Mohammed in the car seat in the back seat. While I was waiting for my wife and my other son, Osama, to join me”, he recalls. «I saw a first shot against the windshield. I wasn’t too worried at first: settlers and soldiers often shoot us with rubber bullets to provoke us. Soon after though, I realized that this time it was different. A bullet, coming from the rear window, pierced the seat and lodged in my shoulder. A longer burst followed, when I turned around, I saw Mohammed who had fallen out of the seat, he was still. The barrage of shots was so intense that my wife couldn’t reach me and went back into the house. Wounded, I drove under the gunfire towards the first point where someone could help me. My cousin and I tried to leave the village, but the soldiers had blocked the road. We shouted that we wouldn’t move until they let us through. We reached the gates of the colony to seek help, explaining that it was their fault what had happened and they had to do something. The settlers ordered a helicopter to arrive and take Mohammed to a hospital in Tel Aviv. At first they banned us from going to see him. After a day, they only allowed it to my wife, for an hour, from behind glass. After three days, we received the news of his death. They told us they did everything possible to save him. I think that he had already died before, almost instantly, and that this story of the attempted treatment was set up to show their good faith. We tried to ask the local authorities for justice. The soldier who fired the shot justified himself by saying that, at the time, he mistook the headlights of my car for shots from a rifle. It is very difficult for me to believe this, especially since Israel boasts of having the best trained army in the world. What seasoned soldier would mistake car headlights for gunshots? We turned to humanitarian associations, but they all replied that it is useless to try, Israel is too powerful.”

Haitam and his wife are no longer able to leave the house through the door where Mohammed was killed: «On that side we have sniper rifles aimed at us, from that tower you see over there. We are so traumatized that, even when we have to visit my parents, we go out the back and climb over a fence.” He tells me, showing me the bullet holes on the wall and in the windows. Mohammed’s parents take me to what was his bedroom. Nothing has been touched since last June: some small sneakers on the bedside table, the bed made up, some posters on the walls. The other child, the eldest son, nine-year-old Osama, has not yet fully understood what happened and continues to look for his little brother in the rooms.

When we ask him what he would like to say to those who read his story, he replies: «They say that Israel is defending itself for what Hamas did on October 7. But Mohammed was killed in June, when there was no “war” and moreover, he was a child. So? Tell me why.”

The blacklist

Before leaving his house, he gives me a medal with the image of his son, giving it a kiss before putting it around my neck. Going back towards the main square the muezzin begins his song. He calls the faithful for the Maghrib prayer, the one at 4.44 pm at sunset. I am surrounded by all the children of the village.

We ask them if they are not afraid of playing outside with the soldiers so close: «The soldiers have always been there. When they arrive we hide. When they leave we go back to playing”, they reply.

Walking through the center, behind a large tree, there is a small monument with all the names of those killed in Nabi Saleh, most of them minors. On the trunk of the tree, a larger poster shows a photo of another boy who disappeared a few months ago. Next to the photo, there is a small man drawn.

It is Handala, the most famous Palestinian comic strip found on all the murals in the West Bank. Although its author, Naji al-Ali, died in an attack in 1987, Handala is always drawn as a ten-year-old child, always portrayed from behind, looking towards the land where he would like to return.