Toyotaro has made an amazing illustration of Goku and Vegeta in children’s versions to celebrate the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima.

The Dragon Ball franchise has proven to be timeless, as this legendary work, today, remains more relevant than ever in the hearts of millions of followers who They continue enjoying every feat of Goku and Vegeta through the Dragon Ball Super mangawhich has further enhanced this story with new and exciting adventures.

Likewise, Dragon Ball fans are in luck, since This franchise has given them a big surprise by announcing a new commemorative anime called Dragon Ball Daima, which has raised the hype within the fandom, who had been waiting for some years see Goku and Vegeta back on screen.

In fact, the expectations and hype have not only surrounded the fans, since, Toyotaroin charge of illustrating the Dragon Ball Super manga, is very enthusiastic about this promising project, to the point that has celebrated the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima with a new illustration of Goku and Vegeta that will fascinate you.

Toyotaro shows his excitement for Dragon Ball Daima with a new illustration of Goku and Vegeta

As we have mentioned, The expectations and hype regarding Dragon Ball Daima are overwhelmingsince both fans and the team Akira Toriyama are very excited about this fascinating commemorative project that will further enhance the legacy of Dragon Ball, as this story will address new adventures of Goku y Vegeta from a different perspective.

It is not the first time that Toyotaro expresses his excitement for Dragon Ball Daimasince a few months ago he celebrated the announcement of this new anime with a great illustration that amazed millions of fans of this franchise, as the artist declared that he was very eager for the premiere of this anime.

However, this artist has not been able to contain his excitement for this new anime which, once again, has decided to celebrate its announcement by an illustration of Goku and Vegeta as children, just as they will appear in this new story, a detail that has been well received by fans. In fact, through X, the user named @DbsHype has shared this great sketch that prepares followers for the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima in fall 2024.

Dragon Ball Daima – New Illustration pic.twitter.com/zxG9T09Tt6 — Hype (@DbsHype) November 29, 2023

In this great illustration you can appreciate Goku and Vegeta in their child versionready for battle, well Toyotaroas usual, has done a splendid job illustrating two of the most emblematic characters in this work.

Notably, little by little more details about this new anime have been releasedsince a few weeks ago the production staff that will be in charge of Dragon Ball Daima was revealed, being very talented people who, obviously, will not disappoint the fans.

The receptivity that the Dragon Ball Daima anime has had is enormoussince fans are very anxious for the series to arrive now, since there have been indications that this project will return this IP to its roots with new and fascinating adventures that will include the different elements that made Dragon Ball one of the best works of all time.

Without a doubt, Both Toyotaro and the fans are very excited about the Dragon Ball Daima animeand this emotional tribute from the artist confirms it, as he has declared on several occasions his desire for this project to finally land for to be able to enjoy the adventures of Goku and companysince this series will have several very entertaining episodes that will extend the legacy of this franchise.

