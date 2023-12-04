Right now, Toyota is selling one thoroughbred EV – and a mediocre one at that. This should change from next year, because Toyota’s EV family will grow to six units by 2026. The starting signal will be given next year with a “B-SUV” that can compete against, say, the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Volvo EX30.

Fins

It is no coincidence that we list that Volvo above, because the concept car that precedes the production model shares some serious traits with the Swede. It suits the Japanese, with a cool hammerhead shark light signature and straight angular lines. Notice how two fins run from the lower bumper over the hood into the interior to the rear of the spoiler. Wondering whether this design piece will make the transition to the production model next year.

Because that’s exactly what it is, of course. This 4.3 meter long Urban SUV may be a concept, but if the production model is to appear on the market next year, the differences will be marginal. Think classic side mirrors, nicer rims and a set of windshield wipers and you’ve probably already had it. Do we dare say it? Still: this will be one of the best looking B-segment EVs on the market. From Toyota of all places!

Long Range under the hood

Although an EV should not rely solely on its looks (just look at the battle between Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2). No, an electric car must also have interesting specifications. Toyota is leaving us wanting for something there, because we still don’t know anything about the underlying components of this “bZ2X”. That is to say, Toyota mentions a version with one motor on the front axle and a variant with two electric motors (all-wheel drive). There will also be a “standard range” and “long range” battery. The capacities and volumes we are talking about are unclear.

The good news? Toyota will launch the final production model with all specifications in the first half of 2024. This is one – believe it or not – that we are really looking forward to. Not least because Toyota has now embraced electrification.