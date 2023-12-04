Toyota Gazoo Racing is preparing to prepare for the new WRC season with a line up that is different in terms of use from that used in recent seasons, but to make it even more interesting there will also be the debut of the GR Yaris Rally2.

After many years of thoughts, ideas and projects left in the drawer, this time the Japanese company has done seriously, creating a Rally2 which will have the task of competing with the Rally2 cars in the WRC2 and in the national championships, trying to bring down the throne of category the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The time has now come for the GR Yaris Rally2: after 18 months of development it is time for the car to be homologated. The inspection by the International Automobile Federation will take place this week in order to have the car approved by January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, this weekend the car will be competing in the Rallye du Dévoluy. The names of the crew that will take it to the race are yet to be defined, but it is certain that it will be one of Sami Pajari – who in 2023 raced with a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the TokSport team in WRC2 – or Juho Hanninen, tester of the car during of the last year and a half.

Photo by: Toyota

Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

The Rallye du Dévoluy was chosen to simulate the environments that the GR Yaris Rally2 will encounter during the Rallye Monte-Carlo at the end of January. A sort of real-life simulation to have further certainty on the quality of the machine from a performance point of view.

At Toyota they said they were satisfied with the performance shown by the car so far. Meanwhile they carried out a test in the Alps with Stéphane Lefebvre to simulate a pre-event test, and then took part in the Rallye du Dévoluy as the Zero car. This is the last, real test before the car’s homologation, with Lefebvre himself who could be one of the first customers of the Japanese company in view of the debut in Monte-Carlo of the GR Yaris Rally2.

The creation and preparation of the car was followed as always by Tom Fowler, technical director of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC, but only in the fundamental dictates of the design. All refinements were carried out by a dedicated team put together by Toyota, although all responsibilities remain in Fowler’s hands.

