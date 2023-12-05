Hydrogen is the future, Toyota thought about ten years ago with the introduction of the Mirai, which is Japanese for ‘future’. But now that the future is here, it doesn’t appear to be so rosy for the toddler. Sales of the Mirai are disappointing and there are not many gas stations. Still, Toyota’s racing division holds out hope for hydrogen; they even see it as the salvation for the combustion engine.

Toyota Gazoo Racing boss Masahito Watanabe told British Autocar: ‘We don’t want to give up. It’s not done yet because if you look at the internal combustion engine, there is still hydrogen combustion that can be part of the zero-emissions lineup, so I think that will continue.” The Mirai converts hydrogen into electricity, Watanabe wants to burn the stuff for propulsion.

Toyota has been saying for some time that car manufacturers should not put all their bets on one horse when it comes to a sustainable alternative to petrol and diesel. In addition to EVs, brands should also commit to biofuel and hydrogen-powered cars. According to Toyota, the latter will do well here. The brand expects Europe to be ‘one of the largest markets in the world’ for hydrogen cars by 2030.

The current problem for hydrogen cars

The major obstacle to a hydrogen breakthrough is the infrastructure. Watanabe sees that there are too few hydrogen filling stations in various countries. But Toyota also predicts that Europe will take the lead in this regard. That’s why Toyota wants to build a new hydrogen factory in Europe to boost things.

The car brand points out that the European Commission is investing 45 billion euros in the Green Deal. This is an initiative to emit less CO2 in which hydrogen plays an important role. In addition, the EU has reserved 284 million euros for building hydrogen filling stations. This means that there should be a hydrogen filling station every 200 kilometers along certain European roads by 2030.

According to Toyota, the investments do not only come from policymakers. “Companies are working on a larger hydrogen infrastructure, so we are looking forward to that,” says the GR boss. Perhaps there will be a prominent place for hydrogen cars further in the Mirai. Unfortunately, Watanabe does not say what kind of car the racing division will use for a hydrogen car with a combustion engine.