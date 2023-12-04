Yep, you read that right. Toyota will have as many as 6 EVs in its lineup by 2026. That’s quite a lot for a brand that saw no future in the electric car until three months ago. Since electric sedans are selling like hot cakes, we’ll get a production version of this Sport Crossover in Europe in 2025. Although Toyota is clearly aiming for two horses with this guy.

Sedan on high legs = crossover

Toyota has also not missed the crossover hype. Which makes it difficult to say that this Sport Crossover is a true sedan. No, it’s more of a long-legged sedan. So a crossover. Just as we also know the Citroën C5X and the Polestar 2. With the hammerhead shark snout now known at Toyota that repeats itself in the buttocks via the light signature.

The Japanese haven’t said a word about the interior yet. Although they talk about a spacious back seat and a spacious trunk. In addition to being expressive, this Toyota crossover sedan must also be practical. And then there is a little secret that lurks under the bodywork.

Made by: BYD?!

Toyota is not only responsible for the development of the final production version. This Sport Crossover is the brainchild of a joint venture between Toyota and BYD. Without a doubt, the electric motor and battery (blade battery) will come from BYD. Although we do not yet know what volumes and capacities this will involve. We will have to wait patiently until 2025 for that.