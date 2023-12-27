Japanese carmaker Daihatsu, owned by Toyota, has closed all four of its factories until the end of January after admitting to falsifying safety tests on 64 car models over the past 30 years – 24 of which are still sold under the Toyota brand. The scandal could lead to the loss of jobs for around 9 thousand people and compromise the reputation of Toyota, among the largest companies in the sector in the world.

According to an investigation by the Japanese Ministry of Transport, the tests were falsified due to pressure to maintain a high production rate. At the moment, however, there is no evidence that the models put on the market were unsafe. Daihatsu, whose models account for about 10% of Toyota's annual sales, said it would compensate 423 domestic suppliers with which it has direct business relationships during the plant downtime.