Dal January 1, 2024change at the top at Toyota Italia. Luigi Ksawery Luca', is the new Vice President Sales Business Transformation at Toyota Motor Europe, with Alberto Santilli who takes over from him, taking on the role of CEO for Toyota Motor Italia.

Alberto Santilli, currently Business Support Director, will be the new CEO of Toyota Motor Italia from 1 January 2024. In his career he has already held important managerial roles such as Sales Director, Marketing Director e CFO.

He takes over the leadership of the Italian branch from Luigi Ksawery Luca'who will fill the role from 2021 and will now take on the role of Vice President Sales Business Transformation in Toyota Motor Europe.

From 1 July 2023 are effective i new assignments within the Steering Committee of Toyota e Lexus in Italy. The Japanese brand that operates in our country has outlined a Strategic Plan robust to achieve ambitious goals in the evolving mobility context.

