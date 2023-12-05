Toyota’s 48 volt system should give their diesel a boost. You can take that literally. The battery helps with acceleration via a motor generator. In other words, you get a little extra electric power while accelerating. The 48 volt Hilux will therefore feel smoother and at the same time consume less. That’s what the theory says, Toyota itself says it can reduce consumption by 5%. The batteries are then recharged with the released braking energy. Furthermore, the 2.8 diesel has 204 hp and 500 nm of torque and Toyota’s workhorse can still tow 3500 kg and load 1000 kg. The loading platform is also unchanged at 1525 mm. The updated hybrid 48 volt Hilux will come to Europe in 2024.