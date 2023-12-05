Toyota seems to end up deciding on its strategy with the electric car. The Japanese company has lived turbulent times in the last two years but after two roadmaps presented, comments against the adoption of electric cars and a change of CEO, the Japanese are beginning to get their feet wet before jumping into the pool.

The last thing we know is that Toyota will fully enter the fight in the electric car market, especially in Europe. It is something that had already been dropped and that seems logical, seeing the steps that its politicians have taken to prioritize the electric car ahead of any other technology.

But they have put numbers and cars into their strategy.

A complicated adaptation

We were talking about it in Xataka just a few weeks ago. The Japanese have been choked by the arrival of the electric car. This change in technology has been a problem for its main automotive firms. Toyota, obviously, is the one that the more you have to lose.

The change is so radical that China has already surpassed Japan as the largest vehicle exporting country in the world. Mazda is convinced that the large electric car is not sustainable. Honda believes it is impossible to sell electric cars at a contained price in the short term. And Nissan seems to have all its hopes placed on solid electrolyte batteries that promise figures never seen before in autonomy and performance.

Toyota faces the innovator’s dilemma: bet on a new technology (with the risk of failure that this entails) or remain faithful to its best-selling products, investing more modestly in the new product and entering when the market is already mature. This seems to finally be their strategy. A plan involves a inherent risk that the competition obtains a commercial advantage that is later very difficult (or impossible) to recover.

Along the way, Toyota seems to have been really undecided about its future. Already in 2015, the Japanese company was talking about removing all its combustion cars from the market, but it was looking to 2050. In 2021 it aimed to launch 30 new models before 2030. But in 2022 its Toyota bZ4X arrived and doubts began to arise.

The launch of its first fully electric car was a real disaster. With delays and the recall of thousands of units due to a serious defect in production. Its siblings, the Subaru Solterra and Lexus RZ 450e, have also not garnered much attention over time.

Then came two changes of course. The company insisted that demand for electric cars remains weak, that “time will show that our position is correct” and that the future is still hybrid. All these statements clashed with the information from Reuters, who stated at the end of 2022 that the company had completely restarted its plans with the electric car. The poor results of the first launch had made the company rethink the next steps.





Walking through Europe

It is, finally, Europe that will be the big bet on the electric car for Toyota. The company competes in China but does so through an alliance with BYD, who really bear the brunt of its launches.

The presentation of the strategy took place in Brussels, where Yoshihiro Nakata, director of the company in Europe, confirmed that in 2026 They hope to have a total of 15 zero-emission vehicles on the market, which will total 250,000 units sold annually.

Nakata assured in his presentation that they are determined to begin their production of electric cars in Europe. “We have always been clear that local BEV production will occur when we can ensure a sustainable volume,” said the manager, pointing out that 2026 is a reasonable deadline and that demand for electric cars will continue to grow despite the recent cooling.

These statements confirm that the global bet of the electric car for Toyota go through Europe as the spearhead, especially after the company pointed out that time is showing that more caution was needed to make the leap to the electric car. And the data seems to go along those lines, with Volkswagen or Ford readjusting their strategies, with thousands of layoffs along the way.

In this context, Toyota has presented what will be its next electric SUV. He has done it with a prototype of which there are still very few details. The company has confirmed that it will measure 4.30 meters long, 1.82 meters wide and 1.61 meters high. It will, therefore, be an electric option that will accompany the current Toyota C-HR and Yaris Cross.

The rest of the details remain unknown, but we can begin to guess where the company’s strategy is going. In the statement, Toyota states that “customers will be able to choose between two battery optionswith different capacities, depending on your needs and whether you prefer it to be more affordable or have more autonomy.

This indicates that the company is reaffirming the roadmap that it presented a few months ago regarding its batteries. Then they were talking about putting a Performance lithium ion battery on the market in 2026 that they hope will offer more than 800 kilometers of autonomy under the WLTP cycle. In its most modest version they aspired to achieve at least 600 kilometers of autonomy.

In Xataka | “The electric car by law is not the solution”: the industry and the ban on combustion engines in the EU

Photos | Toyota