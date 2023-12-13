Possible release date, story, new characters and much more! We tell you everything you need to know about Toy Story 5 before it hits theaters.

It's time to review everything you need to know about Toy Story 5. The Disney Pixar animation saga is one of the most beloved and acclaimed by all fans of the studio and the genre. It is not for less. In the end, it marked an entire generation and became one of the most recognized and media franchises in popular culture.

Now we move towards premiere of Toy Story 5, but we know very little about this mysterious Disney Pixar project that we will see in a couple of years. Therefore, it is best to review what we know today. And thus clarify to the audience what they can or cannot expect at this time about the film.

Possible release date for Toy Story 5

Pixar has reserved release dates for several untitled films in the coming years. That includes Inside Out 2, set for June 2024. And Elio, for 2025.

Other dates have also been reserved for untitled films in March and June 2026. Among them, the Toy Story 5 release date. A project with a title in development at Pixar, but without a confirmed release date. The most logical thing is that it occupies one of these spaces.

Given Disney's preference for releasing the latest installments of blockbuster franchises in the summer, June 19, 2026 seems to be the most likely release date for one of these long-awaited Pixar films.

What will be the story of the fifth film?

The third installment was received as a perfect closure with Andy, the toys' original owner, bequeathing them to Bonnie. The decade-long gap between the second and third films impacted children who grew up with the saga. Something that could happen again in Toy Story 5, if they are smart with the narrative.

But the fourth explored the purpose of a toy. It focused on Woody, who decides to leave Bonnie for Bo Peep and the “Lost Toys.” This decision marked a definitive end for Woody and raised questions for Toy Story 5 by opening with Woody not being owned by a child, unless something has happened since the fourth movie.

The other toys will probably still be with Bonnie, who will have aged. The details of the trama de Toy Story 5 They are a mystery. Although the CEO of Pixar suggested a “surprising” direction with new elements. Tim Allen, voice of Buzz Lightyear, mentioned an idea in which Andy, now an adult and father, searches for and gathers his childhood toys to give to his son. This narrative would explore Andy's life through his eyes as he picks up toys for his son. And it would offer a new beginning through this generational connection. Of course, it is a truly fabulous approach.

What characters from the saga will we see again?

Tom Hanks, known for voicing Woody in Toy Story, is expected to reprise his role in Toy Story 5. Pixar's creative director confirmed the return of Woody and Buzz for this next film. Additionally, although Chris Evans replaced Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz in Lightyear (a Pixar film centered on the character as an astronaut), the voice actor will return as Buzz for the new installment.

On the other hand, Don Rickles, the voice of Mr. Potato, died before recording his lines for the fourth installment. The filmmakers used previous footage and other resources to maintain the character's presence in the film. But his role was reduced due to lack of dialogues engravings. With Rickles absent for Toy Story 5, Disney could choose to retire the character. Although it is not yet clear how they will handle his absence. Of course, if his absence is confirmed, it will be a huge loss for fans.

