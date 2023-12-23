In the first draft of the script, the toys had to face a much less dramatic end.

After 15 years, In 2010 we were supposed to say goodbye to the most beloved toys in the world of cinema with the movie Toy Story 3. However, in 2019 Toy Story 4 arrived and there may be many more, but the truth is that the scriptwriters of that third installment did think it was the end of the saga.

And to make it happen, They wrote an ending that has nothing to do with what was finally seen in the movie, as revealed by screenwriter Michael Arndt in an interview for the Script Apart podcast. “In the original third act we saw the toys escaping from Sunnyside Daycare when they realized there were only 10 minutes left until Andy left for college.”

“They know they don't have much time to get there but the group realizes that on their way they pass Al's Toy Store and They steal a car, a motorcycle and a radio-controlled plane to be able to arrive on time. And like the classic time-ticking scenes, Andy is getting ready to leave when the bike runs out of battery.”

“So everyone gets in the car, but it also runs out of battery, so everyone gets on the plane. The climax came when the plane manages to sneak into Andy's room. and they all fall to the ground just as Andy is leaving. “He then sees his old toys and decides to keep them in his room,” explained the screenwriter of Toy Story 3.

A more dramatic ending

But if this first ending of Toy Story 3 ended so well for its protagonists, why did they decide to change it? “Director Lee Unkrich told me: 'If this is going to be the last movie Toy Storyit has to show the end of life for toys. We have to see what the end is for some toys,'” Arndt recalled.

However, the decision that Woody and company had to escape from an incinerator responded more to the fact of giving all the drama possible to the climax of Toy Story 3 making the toys go through “the worst possible situation.”