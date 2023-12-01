The Nerazzurri coach, already certain of the round of 16, spared his big players at Da Luz, while the Napoli coach had to squeeze his players out at the Bernabeu

November 30, 2023 (change at 9.16pm) – Milan

Inter will go into the Scudetto match (as Inzaghi defined it) scheduled for Sunday at Maradona with a small advantage. If at the Bernabeu Mazzarri squeezed his starters in search of qualification for the round of 16 (not yet arrived), Simone at Da Luz made a large turnover and allowed almost all the key players to recharge their batteries. Considering that the Nerazzurri were fresh from the Italian derby in Turin, now it will perhaps be less “heavy” for them to face the third away match in a row in a week. Or at least that’s what they hope at Pinetina, where in recent days they have carefully studied the GPS data before launching a maxi turnover in yesterday’s Champions League.

901′ for the AZURRI holders

—

Napoli in Madrid basically lined up the team that will face Inter, with one exception: Simeone was at the center of the attack at the Bernabeu, while Osimhen will find space with the Nerazzurri. Against Ancelotti’s team, the two center forwards played 45 minutes each. Calculator in hand, Sunday’s starters remained on the pitch for 901 minutes in the Spanish capital (excluding recoveries): Zielinski came off in the 21st minute of the second half after a bad blow from Rudiger, Politano was taken off for the last 12 minutes, Lobotka and Juan Jesus for the last 4′, while Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Anguissa and Kvaratskhelia played the entire match. To field a fresher lineup, Mazzarri could insert Ostigard, not used at the Bernabeu, in the center of defense on Sunday and move Natan to the left (Juan Jesus out). The total minutes in the legs would still remain above 800 minutes.

305′ FOR THE NERAZZURRI OWNERS

—

Inter in Lisbon played with second lines and used three starters: Darmian, De Vrij and Acerbi. Only the latter played the full 90 minutes, while the winger stopped at 67′ and the Dutchman at 76′. Barella and Thuram played the second half of the second half (23′ each), Dimarco and Lautaro played just under a quarter of an hour each (14′ and 12′). Sommer, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan remained on the bench the whole time, Dumfries rested in Milan to recharge his batteries. All things considered, the team that will be fielded in Naples (the same one seen in Turin last Sunday) totaled 305 minutes in Lisbon (excluding recoveries). That is, a third of those of Mazzarri’s men in Madrid.

TRAVEL AND REST

—

As for the return journey, the Lisbon-Milan journey was slightly longer than the Madrid-Naples journey, but the difference was only a handful of minutes. The Azzurri will have the advantage of not having to take another plane on Saturday, which will instead “fall” to Inter, but with the starters spared in the Da Luz match by Inzaghi everything (perhaps) will be less burdensome.

