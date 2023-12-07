The accessories manufacturer Touratech has created a series of special parts dedicated to the Honda XL 750 Transalp, to make Honda’s twin-cylinder adventure bike even more comfortable during travel and protected from possible falls.

Aluminum case systems

Based on the stainless steel luggage rack, motorcyclists can choose from a wide range of aluminum pannier systems from the Zega Mundo, Pro and Evo product lines in different volumes. Further storage space is offered by the top case of the same brand, fixed to a stainless steel roof rack, available in different sizes.

Valige morbide Discovery2

The Touratech Discovery2 waterproof soft bag set consists of a 50 liter volume rear bag and two 7.5 liter side bags.

Added to these is the optional Touring Midi tank bag, whose volume varies from 7 to 10 liters thanks to the adjustment.

Side protectors and hand guards

Designed to protect the engine from impact with debris, rocks or logs during off-road driving, the “Expedition” shaped aluminum engine skid was built for the 750 Transalp. The entire fairing, tank and radiator are effectively protected from damage with the stainless steel protection bar. In combination with this, to protect the levers, we find the “Defensa” hand guards.

Suspension kit

Designed for off-road use, the kit includes a fully adjustable monoshock absorber and new cartridges for the fork, which is also fully adjustable by the rider and whose response has been developed specifically for off-road use.