As soon as you put on the helmet you can appreciate the excellent view offered: the field of vision is very wide both vertically and laterally, thanks also to the new visor, whose constant radius curvature avoids the formation of optical distortions. Another peculiarity concerns the comfort of the fit: once the head is inserted, the soft padding made of antibacterial material and designed to easily accommodate the communication systems perfectly wraps the back of the neck. There is no excessive pressure on the cheeks or forehead, and the closing strap with “double D” ring offers two soft linings that are placed between the lace and the neck. Excellent weight balance also due in part to a more road-oriented, compact and less tapered shape than the Tour-X4, which allowed the masses to be centralized. The new peak, totally redesigned, makes the “sailing” effect almost null typical of this type of helmet even at motorway speeds, helping to cool down the neck. The ventilation offered by the new ventilation system is very generous, especially compared to the past. On the chin guard the incoming air flow is abundant and clearly noticeable, and the addressing system on the mouth or internal profile of the visor is effective, preventing the formation of condensation in the absence of the Pinlock, for which the fixing pins are designed. In addition to this we find the upper air intake adjustable to three positions (closed, semi-open or totally open) from which it is possible to effectively refresh the upper part of the neck, while the Arai logo in relief offers discreet ventilation perceptible on the left forehead from low speeds. The latter is a significant plus, especially when driving off-road or in the city, for example. Promoted soundproofing, there are no creaks or annoying rustles, especially with the spoiler/chin strap lowered to the maximum.

In addition to this, for those who want optimal insulation, the increased chin strap is available.

The peak and visor release system is all in all quick and quite simple when compared to Arai standards, and offers the opportunity to obtain two further configurations (visor only or peak with cross mask) in just a few steps. The absence of the internal visor, which Arai does not consider safe because its insertion would create a dangerous gap between the external and internal shell, is especially noticeable on roads with many tunnels or when driving from day to night.