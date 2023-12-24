Suara.com – Oukitel officially launched a rugged smartphone or tough smart cellphone to the global market. The device with the commercial name as Oukitel WP33 Pro packs a jumbo 22,000 mAh battery.

The company embedded large speakers or loudspeakers so that users can listen to music or party outdoors. The Oukitel WP33 Pro has a 6.6 inch screen with Full HD Plus resolution (2408 x 1080 pixels) with a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The main selling point of the device is its sturdy design and jumbo battery. Unmitigated, the Oukitel WP33 Pro carries a 22,000 mAh battery which can function as a power bank to charge other cellphones. The battery capacity is 4 times larger than smartphones in general.

Oukitel claims that the WP33 Pro can last up to 7 days on a single charge. This cellphone is quite tough because it carries military standard certification MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IP68K.

This allows the WP33 Pro to be protected from water, dust, even rain. The cellphone is also durable because it passes military standard testing. Quoted from Gizmochina, the cellphone can be recharged at up to 33 W where the jumbo battery can function as a power bank with an output of up to 18 W.

Oukitel WP33 Pro specifications. (Oukitel)

The Oukitel WP33 Pro relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory. The Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset has an octa-core CPU configured with two Cortex-A76 performance cores (2.2 GHz) and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (2.0 GHz).

On AnTuTu 10, the Dimensity 6100 Plus performance score competes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (AnTuTu score of 400 thousand points). Even so, the Qualcomm chipset has 1 percent faster performance than the Dimensity 6100 Plus.

The tough Oukitel cellphone is 27.2 mm thick and weighs 577.5 grams. The device is quite thick considering that it packs a large capacity battery.

Oukitel WP33 Pro carries a 22000 mAh battery. (Oukitel)

The WP33 Pro is equipped with a 64 MP main camera from Sony and a 20 MP night vision camera. The maximum volume of the smartphone speaker is 136dB and the power is 5W.

The price of the Oukitel WP33 Pro is 240 US dollars or IDR 3.7 million on Amazon. The device will be commercially available on e-commerce on January 8 2024. When it comes to Indonesia, Oukitel products can usually be found on Shopee or Lazada with international guarantees and distributors.