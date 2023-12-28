Suara.com – A number of activists and kidnapping victims held a meeting in the Jalan Cemara area, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday (28/12/2024). They conveyed their attitude and reminded them of Prabowo Subianto who was considered cruel in 1998 or when the New Order era collapsed.

The victim of the 1998 kidnapping, Petrus Hariyanto, said that the minds of generation Z and millennials had been poisoned by the Prabowo camp currently fighting in the 2024 presidential election. According to him, Prabowo and his supporters had manipulated past history.

He considered that the way to manipulate history was by including 98 activist Budiman Sudjatmiko and a number of members of the Officers' Honorary Council (DKP) such as Wiranto, Agum Gumelar and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as supporters of the Prabowo-Gibran pair.

“The support of 98 activists for Prabowo in the presidential candidacy was also the statement by Budiman Sudjatmiko who said that Prabowo was within the framework of carrying out state duties, as well as the joining of the former ABRI commander (Wiranto) who issued a letter of instruction to support DKP,” said Petrus.

He said that the DKP members were Wiranto, Agum Gumelar and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), who at that time tried Prabowo. However, he said, the three retired generals now support Prabowo.

According to him, generation Z and current beginners do not feel the nuances of past gross human rights violations. He believes that, therefore, Prabowo's supporters want to erase their sins and manipulate history to ensure that the defense minister did not commit serious human rights violations.

“All of this is within the framework of building Prabowo's image as a presidential candidate who has no dark traces, black traces, traces of stains in the past,” he said.

He considered that all these movements were political maneuvers that were transactional in nature. On that basis, Petrus said that the current generation Z's thinking has been poisoned as if the kidnapping of 98 activists was a normal thing.

“I think this is a call to generation Z who did not experience this incident and are currently being poisoned by thinking that kidnapping is something normal, something that is not a crime,” he said.

Apart from that, Petrus emphasized that there are still recommendations from the DPR, Komnas HAM, and DKP decisions which clearly state that kidnapping cases exist. He emphasized that kidnapping is a serious human rights crime.

“Kidnapping is a serious human rights crime, kidnapping is against humanity,” he concluded.

On the other hand, '98 activist Benny Ramdhani said that the DKP decision clearly stated that Prabowo Subianto was involved in the kidnapping of the '98 activists. He said the state had failed to take Prabowo to a human rights court and even imprison him.

“The DKP results clearly state that Prabowo was involved in the kidnapping. The DPR's decision is in place, the National Human Rights Commission's decision is in place, so I state that to this day the state has failed to bring Prabowo to justice. Not only to the human rights court, but to imprisoning Prabowo,” said Benny.

Benny criticized the attitude of a number of 98 activists and three DKP members at that time, namely Wiranto, Agum Gumelar and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who are now supporting Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election. According to Benny, their attitude was very embarrassing.

“Previously, the three generals stated firmly that Prabowo took the initiative to carry out the kidnapping. The DKP stated that Prabowo committed a criminal act. A criminal act involving non-compliance with the military criminal code and deprivation of liberty as well as kidnapping. It is clearly stated in the DKP decision, ” he said.

Benny does not want the fate of 270 million Indonesian people to be handed over to a criminal. Benny said kidnapping was a serious human rights crime and an insult to humanity.

“We should never let this country be led by a criminal. Because crimes are committed by criminals and criminals are criminals, and criminals should not be given the mandate to manage the country and government,” he concluded.

The parents of the 1998 tragedy victim Paian Siahaan also expressed their sadness because until now their child has not been found. He asked Prabowo to show him where his son was.

“My child has a birth certificate, even if he dies there must be a death certificate. Until now my child is still on the family card,” said Paian.